The Grand Tour: One for the Road — release date, locations, trailer and everything we know

Sadly, The Grand Tour: One for the Road is the hit series' last episode as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May head out on a final adventure.

The trio, who shot to fame together on Top Gear before moving over to Amazon, will head to Zimbabwe and Botswana in three cars they've always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag.

Talking about how he felt finishing the film, Jeremy Clarkson says: "I'm not saying this in a derogatory way by any means, but James has the emotions of a stone. He just doesn't do emotions, so there were no tears from him.

"Hammond, yes. I was surprisingly unemotional in a weird way because I can see James and Hammond any time I want to, they're only a phone call away, and I'm sure we will. And I've done enough of the travel, I was worn out by it."

The Grand Tour: One for the Road is released on Prime Video on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Where do Clarkson, Hammond and May go in The Grand Tour: One for the Road?

They head to Zimbabwe to begin and travel towards Victoria Falls. The makers tease: "Here, they embark on a classic road trip through some of the most stunning landscapes they've ever encountered, winding through lush mountains, spearing across dry planes, cruising down beautiful boulevards, breezing past elephants and giraffes, and taking their chances crossing a crocodile-infested lake on three unusual car-carrying boats. Despite their best efforts to make this last outing a relaxing and agreeable meander between extremely pleasant hotels, the three can't avoid some typical road trip challenges, starting with the need to take care of the terrible back-up car."

Once they reach Victoria Falls, they avoid some dodgy roads by taking a detour along a railway line and crossing the border into Botswana. The makers add: "Here they encounter two dear friends from a former life and decide, just for old time's sake, to visit their favourite location from 20 years of travelling the world, where they say an emotional farewell to their lives together on The Grand Tour."

Clarkson, who'll also be seen in the upcoming Clarkson's Farm season 4, explains why they chose these destinations for the final film: "For years the BBC weren't allowed into Iran or Zimbabwe, but Amazon is allowed, so the light bulb just suddenly clicked on. I've always wanted to go to Zimbabwe.

"Every year, we have an idea of where to go and roughly what we want to do and in what sort of cars, and then producers go on recces.

"Now let's be honest, recces are a holiday, so I just said why don't I do the recce since this is the last one? So I made all my notes and interviewed all the people over there and came up with a certain broad storyline. Although we’ve done some very memorable and very enjoyable specials over the years — like the Middle East and Mongolia (The Mongolia Special — Survival of the Fattest, 2019), and a number of others — the three of us have always agreed that Botswana was our favourite special, probably because it was our first, and so there is nostalgia to that. Kubu Island is only 120 miles from the border, so we knew where we were anchored and where we were ending, and the rest was easy."

Is there a trailer?

