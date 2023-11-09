What to Watch calls The Holdovers one of the best movies of the year in our official review, so if you are curious where you can watch the movie to enjoy it for yourself, we've got everything that you need to know on that right here.

The movie reunites Paul Giamatti and Alexander Payne, who previously worked together in 2004's Sideways, which was a critical darling and won Payne his first Academy Award (should have earned Giamatti an Oscar nomination too, for our money, but alas). The Holdovers is looking like it could have similar success with the 2024 Oscars.

But before any awards are handed out, here is what you need to know on how to watch The Holdovers right now.

How to watch The Holdovers in movie theaters

The Holdovers is playing right now exclusively in US movie theaters. After a limited opening on October 27 it has been expanding to more markets and will play in theaters nationwide as of Friday, November 10.

For those outside the US, the wait is going to be a bit as it rolls out over the next few months in various international markets. For the UK, The Holdovers releases on January 19.

To find showtimes anywhere near you and purchase tickets to watch The Holdovers right now you can check out the movie's official website or visit Fandango ; if you have a favorite movie theater near you, you can check its website directly as well.

Another option that not only allows you to find showtimes for The Holdovers but also potentially save on tickets is movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is The Holdovers streaming?

No, The Holdovers is not streaming at this time. The movie will enjoy an exclusive theatrical run before it becomes available for at-home viewing.

However, we almost certainly know where The Holdovers is going to stream when that time comes: Peacock. The Holdovers is a Focus Features movie, which is owned by NBCUniversal, which in turn owns Peacock, so the movie should land on that streaming platform first.

It'll likely pop up on digital on-demand before that though, so when that happens we'll share that info here.

What else to know about The Holdovers

Written by David Hemingson (check out our interview with The Holdovers writer), The Holdovers is a holiday story about three lonely people — a cantankerous professor at a boarding school, the school's head cook grieving the loss of her son and a student left behind by his parents — spending time together over winter break in 1970.

In addition to Giamatti, the movie stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and newcomer Dominic Sessa.

We've already made our feelings about the movie known, but it's not just us. The Holdovers is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 96%.

Watch the trailer for The Holdovers right here.