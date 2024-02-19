How to watch The Way: stream the BBC drama series online or on TV

An all-star line-up of big names is behind the new BBC One drama series The Way: created by actor Michael Sheen and documentarian Adam Curtis, written by Sherwood writer James Graham and starring Luke Evans, Steffan Rhodri and Callum Scott Howells, this new series could really be worth a watch.

The Way is a drama about a fictional civil uprising in the real Welsh town of Port Talbot. As the town's turmoil intensifies, the Driscoll family makes the decision to flee the town, despite the issues that arise.

The latest big show from Wales, drama fans are excited for the new release. So here's how to watch The Way, whether you want to do so online or on TV.

How to watch The Way in the UK

You've got two optiobns for watching The Way in the UK: TV or online.

On TV, you'll need to tune into BBC One on Mondays from February 19, as the show will take the 9pm time slot. There are three episodes, so it'll air until Monday, March 4.

Alternatively, you can use iPlayer, the BBC's online streaming service. All three episodes of The Way are already available to watch as a box set on the app, so you can already catch the whole thing using your computer, smart TV, phone or other device with iPlayer installed.

How to watch The Way in the US

If you live outside the UK, you might have issues watching The Way, because broadcasting information hasn't been provided for other regions. It might not even become available to watch elsewhere!

In the past, BBC shows have aired on a variety of US channels and on different streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. So it's impossible to predict where The Way could end up if it does release Stateside!.

How to watch The Way everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Way, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there.