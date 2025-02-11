Here's how to watch the BBC's exciting new cop thriller series Virdee online from anywhere.

UK viewers can watch Virdee online on BBC iPlayer (you must have a TV licence) and of course on BBC One. It doesn't matter if you’re out of the country, either, as you can watch Virdee on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

The six-part series is set in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and follows detective Harry Virdee (Game of Thrones’ star Staz Nair) as he looks to reconnect with his Sikh family, who have disowned him for marrying a Muslim girl. With his personal life in turmoil, he is also tasked with catching a serial killer who is targeting the Asian community in Bradford. And, when Harry is pulled into an uncomfortable alliance with a notorious drugs kingpin in order to snare the murderer, he must choose between saving himself and his family or saving his city.

Staz says: "Virdee is a beautiful blend of genres. It's the first time I've seen a series that combines a crime thriller with a family drama along with a heightened/Gotham-Esque storyline about gangland politics. I think it's an exciting and adventurous way to tell the story. Beyond that, the story follows a cop who has been abandoned by his Sikh family for marrying the love of his life, Saima who is Muslim."

How to watch Virdee online in the UK now

UK viewers can watch Virdee as it airs on BBC One. The series is going out on Monday nights at 9 pm.

Alternatively, for those who’d like to binge the entire series, all six episodes are available now as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

Not at home when the show is on? That's where a VPN like NordVPN can help. More details below...

How to watch Virdee online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch Virdee online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Can I watch Virdee online in the US?

Virdee doesn't currently have a US release date. However, there's a good chance it could end up on BritBox in America at some point this year.

