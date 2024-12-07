How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 online or on TV: release date, air times, streaming options

Murder, revenge, power games — it's just another day at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. There isn't long to wait until the next excerpt of this riveting inter-generational tale, with episode 13 of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 set to air in the US on Sunday, December 8.

You can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US and UK. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Yellowstone from anywhere with a VPN.

We're reluctant to drop any potential spoilers here, so we'll simply echo Paramount's description of the upcoming episode 13: "Jamie begins to spiral and later seeks advice; Beth and Travis make a deal; Kayce has an idea." It's certainly vague, but we suspect you don't need any extra incentive to watch.

And if you've been following closely over the last few weeks, you'll know that the intrigue and mystery in Montana has stepped up significantly in the last few weeks, with a character's death that has rocked the show to its core.

What will happen next in one of US television's most watched series? Here's how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 in the US

Episode 13 of Yellowstone season 5 is being shown on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 8 at 8 pm ET/PT, and it'll be repeated there throughout the week (check your local TV schedule).

New Yellowstone episodes are also available to stream online thanks to Paramount Plus with Showtime. It costs $12.99 per month (or $120 for a whole year after a 1-week trial) and also lets you stream CBS live and access Showtime Originals.

If you don't have cable and like the idea of an OTT streamer that includes Paramount, it can be added on to plans from Fubo and Sling TV and is included in Philo TV's $28 per month subscription that you can try out for free.

Video-on-demand licensing for Yellowstone streaming falls to Peacock, but it doesn't get new episodes of the show immediately after they debut. Instead, it usually gets them roughly six months afterwards, so you'll have to wait a while to catch them.

Traveling outside of the US at the moment? You can use a VPN to access your usual US subscriptions and watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 – we recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can stream every new episode of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

This streaming service (which is also available as a Prime Video channel) costs £7.99 per month and it offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Paramount Plus will get Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 the day after it airs on TV in the US. That means you can stream it from Monday, December 9.

If you're not at home in the UK when this week's episode airs, you can always use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your normal Paramount Plus subscription.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 in Australia

Episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 go out on the Stan streaming service in Australia, with this episode landing on the platform on Monday, December 9.

Stan subscriptions starts at $12 per month for the basic plan, but that only lets you watch videos at an SD resolution. The $17 Standard plan lets you stream in HD and also lets you download videos so you can watch them offline. You'll need to pay $22 a month for the Premium plan to get 4K streams.

How to watch Yellowstone from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Yellowstone season 5 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN

