Huge Silent Witness new series update and big reveal about the show's future
Silent Witness is getting two major new cast members, while we wonder if Nikki and Jack will get wed...
Silent Witness season 28 will feature two major new cast members joining leads Emilia Fox and David Caves — and the BBC has already ordered a further series, in great news for fans.
Maggie Steed (Paddington 2, Rivals) plays Harriet Maven — the new Head of The Lyell Centre — while Francesca Mills (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Worzel Gummidge) will play Kit Brooks, a Crime Analyst who works with Jack (David Caves).
On joining the cast, Steed says: "I was delighted to be asked to join Silent Witness. I've enjoyed it many times over the years and it's always been the most intriguing and entertaining series going, so it's been a thrill to join."
Francesca Mills says: "I'm thrilled to be joining such a long-running, much-loved series as Silent Witness and I really look forward to being a part of the stellar cast. This will be the 28th Series, and it is still going from strength to strength."
There was no mention in the announcement by the BBC of Velvy (Alastair Michael), Gabriel (Aki Omoshaybi), or Cara (Rhiannon May) so it's unclear if they will feature at all in the new series, which will begin early 2025. The BBC did though reveal that work has already started on a further series to go out in 2026.
Silent Witness season 28 will consist of five brand new stories told over 10 episodes. Teasing the plot, the makers say: "The new series opens with a disturbing mystery when the death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable. We also get an introduction to the two dynamic new team members."
But the BBC hasn't teased anything about the romance between Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves). Nikki and Jack are engaged which means we could have a Silent Witness wedding in the new series. We're also awaiting news on guest stars.
Suzi McIntosh, Executive Producer, BBC Studios says: "I could not be more delighted to welcome our fabulous new cast to our Silent Witness family. Both Maggie and Fran bring their talent to our exciting and original new characters who will help carry our stories brilliantly. So watch this space!"
Silent Witness season 28 starts in early 2025.
