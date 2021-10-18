'I Like The Way U Move' to get second series

'I Like The Way U Move' is getting a second series.

The first series was only released a day ago (Sunday 17 October) and now they’ve already begun casting for series two, with applications open for single professional dancers and rookies who are searching for love.

Hosted by Made In Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie Laing, along with dancer, choreographer and actress Kaelynn “KK” Harris, the series focuses on single professional dancers and non-dancers competing to find a connection on and off the dance floor.

Jamie revealed to Wha To Watch about the premise of the show: “We have five, very sexy professional dancers who all live in a house together for six weeks. They meet our rookie, non-professional dancers at a social event called The Mixer, where the pros each choose a partner and, together, they must learn a dance routine in 24 hours AND develop a romantic connection.

"Myself and KK then have to judge these couples on their chemistry and connection on the dance floor and, if we believe it, those couples stay for the next round, if we don’t, they go home. It’s a hybrid between dating and dancing - like a sexy Toyota Prius!"

Currently, all the episodes of the first series are available to stream on BBC iPlayer as it was released as a boxset, so people can binge-watch the show.

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, says: “I Like The Way U Move is such an inclusive series with huge ambition and spectacular dances. It’s an original take on the dating show and we’re really behind it, so we wanted to show our commitment to the format with this recommission. It has all the ingredients and potential to be a hit for BBC Three and we hope audiences are getting stuck into the series that has just landed on BBC iPlayer.”

Strictly Come Dancing professionals as well as contestants are currently guest judges on the show, such as Oti Mabuse, Maisie Smith, Giovanni Pernice, and Johannes Radebe, along with other musical talent. We wonder what other star-studded judges will be in store for series two?

More details about series two are yet to be revealed.

All episodes of I Like The Way U Move series one are currently available on BBC iPlayer — see our TV Guide for full listings.