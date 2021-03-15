'I Like The Way You Move' on BBC Three — start date, host, premise and everything you need to know

I Like The Way You Move is a dating show like no other, as it will give contestants the chance to find love through dance!

Instead of sitting down over dinner or retreating to a villa, people will attempt to find romance through dancing. The series is currently looking for both professional dancers and non-dancers to take part.

Fiona Campbell, Controller at BBC Three says: “I Like The Way You Move is a fresh new take on dating and promises to be a really brilliant addition to BBC Three. We can’t wait to bring the show to screens and we’re delighted to have Jamie on board as our matchmaker and KK as our resident dance expert.”

Here's what we know so far...

I Like The Way You Move does not have a release date as yet, but we do know it will be filmed in the UK this Spring and will be made in strict accordance with the latest government guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocols at the time of filming.

Who hosts I Like The Way You Move?

Jamie Laing will host I Like The Way You Move, following his success on BBC's dance competition Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about his presenting role, he said: "Just when everyone thought they were safe from seeing me dancing again (I miss Hercules!), here I am already returning to the dance floor for the BBC.

"This time, however I will be helping others find love by getting them to learn some irresistible dance moves. I cannot wait to meet the single contestants, and hopefully I’ll be able to give them some good tips from what I learnt on Strictly to get a new hot date. I can’t wait!"

He'll be joined by Kaelynn “KK” Harris, a world renowned dancer, choreographer, and actress who has worked on projects such as Glee!, The X Factor, The Voice, MTV VMA’s, and BET awards. She said: "Dance is the international language that all can understand. What better way to find love is to merge two of the most influential things — love and dance! I can’t wait to meet the contestants, offer some valuable insight, and follow along on their beautiful journey!”





How does I Like The Way You Move work?

According to the BBC, I Like The Way You Move will "see professional dancers and non-dancers compete in a bid to find their perfect partner both on and off the dancefloor and will feature a host of exciting challenges, stunning routines and dramatic eliminations, promising dancing, dating and drama in equal measure."

Each week there'll be a guest judge joining Jamie and KK who will help decide which couples have the most chemistry and remain in the competition to keep dancing. The series will be produced by BBC Studios Productions, who also make Strictly Come Dancing.





How can you apply?

You can apply for I Like The Way You Move online, as long as you meet the criteria. According to the website applicants must be 18 — 25 years old and that they're looking for "fun, single people".

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space!