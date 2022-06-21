Is Carol Vorderman about to be Countdown's new presenter?

Carol Vorderman might have dropped a big hint which could mean that she's set to replace Anne Robinson as the new host of Countdown.

Rumors that Carol Vorderman could be returning to Countdown have been going around ever since Anne Robinson revealed that she'd quit Countdown after just one year in May.

Last week, the former Countdown co-presenter teased she was starting out on a brand new project on social media; could she be heading back to Channel 4?

Carol posted a selfie to her Instagram account (opens in new tab) which was tagged at a 'Secret Location'. The caption read: "On my way to work......can't wait to tell you what it is....Next week...

"This bird has decided to get back into work instead of hiding away for the last however many years........yup....expect trouble".

Although Carol is keeping her new project a secret for the time being, plenty of her followers have guessed that it could well mean she's signed up as the new host in the comments.

One fan wrote: "Oooh on your way back to the Countdown studio? Have a terrific time wherever you're going."

Another commented: "Love to see you hosting Countdown", whilst a third wrote: "Please say it's countdown".

Carol Vorderman first appeared on Countdown in 1982 and stayed as co-host for 26 years year before finally deciding to walk away from the role in 2008 at the same time as then-host, Des O'Connor.

She was replaced by Rachel Riley, who first appeared in Countdown's "Championship of Champions XIII" in January 2009.

Earlier in the year, Carol did make it sound like she wasn't in the running as a possible replacement for Anne Robinson. On Twitter (opens in new tab), she thanked her followers for their kind words and offered her support to whoever the new host might be.

She wrote: "Thank you to all of you saying such lovely things about a possibility of me returning to Countdown. You're very kind 7 it would be an honour but I want to wish whoever is the lucky human to be the new host all the love and 9 letter words in the world #CountWell #HappyDays."

Countdown airs weekdays at 2:10 pm on Channel 4. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.