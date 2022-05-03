Anne Robinson has quit Countdown after just one year

Countdown host Anne Robinson has stepped down from the Channel 4 programme, revealing she'd 'had a blast' during her time working on the long-running series.

Anne took over from Nick Hewer in June 2021, after he stepped down from the series after 9 years. Her time on the program may be short, but Anne has revealed she had always planned to do a year.

According to The Daily Mail, Anne informed her bosses at Channel 4 on Friday and said: "I have had a blast, we have taken the ratings up and transformed the guests too.

"We no longer have northern newsreaders in Dictionary Corner, we have had a raft of top celebrities. But I have made up my mind to quit the show. I only signed on for a year and I have helped them out by doing about 40 shows more than my contract."

She added: "I am moving on because I’ve got a lot going on... grandchildren, a big garden, an apartment in New York, and I want to enjoy them. Countdown has taken up more time than I thought it would.

"It is great fun but it is intense. I go up [to Media City in Salford] and we do 15 shows in three 11-hour days. I’m built to last so I don’t really mind, but it does take up quite a chunk of my time."

We don't know who'll be replacing Anne Robinson as Countdown host just yet, but they'll be following in the footsteps of Des Lynam, Des O'Connor, Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling and, of course, Richard Whitley who remains the longest-running presenter after hosting the show for 22 years, until his death in 2005.

Meanwhile, Anne, who is best known for her scathing presenting style on The Weakest Link, is focusing on family commitments. Countdown continues to be a popular show for Channel 4, with a comedy spin-off 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown hosted by Jimmy Carr uniting many comedians over the years.

Countdown continues on Channel 4 weekdays at 2.10 pm. For full listings - see our UK TV Guide.