‘It’s A Sin’ is Channel 4’s ‘biggest ever’ show

It’s A Sin has broken records for British broadcaster Channel 4. The show has helped to contribute towards All 4’s biggest ever week and month of viewing since the platform launched.

According to their press website, It’s A Sin helped All 4, Channel 4’s free online streaming service, achieve its biggest ever month of streaming in January 2021. The platform saw nearly double the views (a 91% increase) compared to December 2020.

Since its release in late January, 6.5 million people have viewed It’s A Sin on All 4. This makes it the biggest ever instant box set on the platform. The five-part series is also Channel 4’s third biggest series to date, as well as the ‘most binged’ one, too. The first episode has also officially become All 4’s most popular drama launch on record.

The launch episode drew an average audience of 3.3 million viewers after seven days’ consolidation, pulling an 18.4% share of the 16-34-year-old viewing bracket. This makes it Channel 4’s best drama launch for young viewers in three years.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, said: ‘The extraordinary performance of It’s a Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful.’

It’s A Sin is Russell T. Davies’ latest, critically acclaimed drama miniseries. It stars Olly Alexander, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and Lydia West and follows the lives of a group of British twentysomethings throughout the 1980s as they slowly have their lives turned upside down by the HIV/AIDS crisis in Britain.

The whole series was released in the UK on All 4 on January 22, 2021 following the live broadcast of the first episode on Channel 4. HBO Max acquired the US broadcasting rights to the show, and will release it on their platform on February 18, 2021.

