It's armageddon all over again in the first 3 minutes of 'The Umbrella Academy'

The only people who can stop the world from ending are the same ones who caused it. Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" premieres July 31 on Netflix.

When we last left The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves kids were trying to keep the world from ending in the present day. They failed. Or, rather, worse than that, they kinda caused the apocalypse to happen in the first place.

Whoops.

What to do? Head back to 1963. And that's where we find ourselves in the first 3 minutes of Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, which Netflix just dropped as a teaser before the entire second season premieres on July 31. (For a non-spoiler take on what's to come, be sure to check out our full review of Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy.)

The first season from the first episode of the second season sees us in Dallas on Nov. 25, 1963. "SOVIETS ATTACK U.S. — JFK DECLARES WAR ON REDS," reads the Dallas Morning Times (not the Dallas Morning News) headline. Kiss of the Vampire is playing at the theater — a nice touch, since it actually would have been in theaters at that time.

A tank fires a shell, knocking Five off his feet. Vanya stops the shell with her no-longer-secret superpower. Klaus conjures up his own ghoulish GIs to go after the Soviet troops. Luther Hulk-jumps in and ... does nothing. Thank, Luther. Ben is a ghost squid. Allison blows some minds. Diego bends bullets.

Then Hazel zaps and tells Five "If you want to live, come with me." Five's hesitant — at least until Hazel points out the nuclear weapons headed their way.

So they zap on out of there. But to where? Or when? We'll find out on Friday, when the full season drops.