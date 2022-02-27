ITV announces 'Trigger Point' series 2 will happen in 2023

'Trigger Point' series 2 is on its way back to ITV in 2023 with Vicky McClure returning as Lana Washington.

Trigger Point series 2 is on its way for another six-part in 2023! After the hit ITV drama concluded tonight in dramatic fashion for bomb disposal expert Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and her team, ITV has now revealed that Trigger Point will return for a second series next year, which will delight the show's army of dedicated fans.

In Trigger Point season 2, Vicky McClure will reprise her role as bomb disposal operative ‘Expo’, Lana Washington, who works for the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad. Trigger Point, which focuses on the team of Expo bomb squad officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger, has been praised by critics and proved very popular with TV audiences. Around 11 million viewers watched the first episode and the series has been averaging 9.24 million viewers for the remaining episodes on ITV, ITV Hub and BritBox.

Trigger Point was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

Vicky McClure had told us: "I’ll take any opportunity to work with Jed, not only because he's a friend, but also because he's incredible at what he does, and I love the fact that he’s supporting new writers like Daniel. Lana is a great character and when it comes to bravery, you're talking about Lana. She’s carrying trauma and her life is pretty messed up, which is really appealing as an actor because you want to play real, layered characters."

Jed Mercurio commented: "Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point. Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers. We've received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series."

Daniel Brierley adds: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story. I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future. It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

Trigger Point series 2 was commissioned for ITV by Polly Hill, Head of Drama, who says: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return. Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show. I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

Trigger Point is produced in association with All3Media International, who distribute the series internationally. Trigger Point will continue to be available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox.

When will 'Trigger Point' series 2 be shown?

As Trigger Point series 2 has only just been commissioned, filming is not yet underway, but we expect the drama to begin shooting in the UK during the spring and summer of 2022. ITV has said that Trigger Point season 2 will arrive in 2023, so there's a good chance it could be broadcast very early next year.