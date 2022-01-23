How to watch 'Trigger Point' online anywhere in the world

'Trigger Point' is a new drama following the exploits of London's bomb disposal and counter-terror specialists.

Want to know how to watch Trigger Point online from anywhere in the world? Here's where and when you can watch this explosive new crime drama starring Line of Duty favorite, Vicky McClure.

Trigger Point shines a spotlight on the dangerous work carried out by members of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, and on counter-terror policing in the UK.

McClure plays an experienced bomb disposal operative (known as an 'Expo') Lana Washington, with Adrian Lester (Life) alongside her as Joel Nutkins. The pair share a strong bond having served in the army together in Afghanistan.

The drama sees Lana and Joel called to the frontline when a terror plot threatens the capital over the summer. They're tasked with trying to find out who's behind the bombings before fatalities escalate even more.

How to watch 'Trigger Point' online in the UK

Trigger Point premieres on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9 pm on ITV, with episodes set to air on a weekly basis.

This means you'll also be able to watch Trigger Point live and on-demand on ITV Hub.

There is a handy way to watch all your favorite shows—including Trigger Point—online from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

How to watch 'Trigger Point' in the US

We don't have a US release date as yet.