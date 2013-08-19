Jack Whitehall: 'I'm naked in front of the whole school!'

Jack Whitehall is about to return - in all his full glory - as hapless history teacher Alfie Wickers in the second series of BBC3's sitcom Bad Education.

In the first episode, disaster hits at the school swimming gala, with Mr Wickers running around the sports centre naked and in a distressed state...

"Alfie tries to take a shower but everything goes wrong and he ends up naked in front of the whole school," said Jack, who co-wrote Bad Education with old school pal Freddie Syborn. "It's definitely one of the most embarrassing scenes I've ever filmed!

"I'm probably at my most physically repellent in that scene, and when I saw myself on screen I thought no woman would ever go near me again. But you can't really have any vanity if you're a comedy performer."

Privately-schooled Jack is again joined at Abbey Grove Comprehensive by regulars Sarah Solemani, Mathew Horne and Michelle Gomez, but this time there are guests stars aplenty, including Benidorm and Splash star Jake Canuso, Grandma's House actress Samantha Spiro, plus Harry Enfield and Frances Barber as Alfie's parents.

As part of BBC3's plan to now screen all their new comedy series on BBC iPlayer before they arrive on TV, viewers will be able to watch the first episode of Bad Education online from next Tuesday, August 27, seven days before it screens on BBC3. Then every subsequent episode will be shown a week before its BBC3 transmission. Viewers of TV platforms that offer iPlayer - such as Sky, Virgin or YouView - will be able to watch, too.

*You can read more about the new series of Bad Education in this week's What's On TV magazine.