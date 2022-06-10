James Corden gets Top Gun call sign in new Late Late Show clip

James Corden and Tom Cruise already took to the skies once on The Late Late Show to promote Top Gun: Maverick and the duo are back at it again, but this one definitely feels more like Corden’s speed and he even gets his own call sign.

Top Gun: Maverick has been out in movie theaters for a few weeks now and has not only been one of the biggest summer blockbusters of 2022, but is the biggest movie in Tom Cruise’s career (in terms of box office). Part of Cruise’s push for the movie ahead of its release was a stop by The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he took the talk show host flying in real-life fighter jets, much to Corden’s chagrin. However, it looks like that wasn’t the only sketch the pair shot.

The clip below begins with Corden in his studio saying that Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest movie in the world right now before he gives audiences a look at some work he said he did before the cast made the movie.

In the clip we see Top Gun: Maverick castmates Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell and Cruise flying in bad CGI planes (not everything can have the production quality of Top Gun: Maverick), checking in for an apparent mission by stating their call signs (Maverick, Payback, Phoenix and Hangman). Corden is with them and reveals his call sign to be objectively less cool Honey Butter. Things go even more off the rails from there, take a look.

It’s an enjoyable skit from Corden and company, even if it is an obvious extra push to from Paramount, the studio behind Top Gun: Maverick, and CBS, which of course airs The Late Late Show (both fall under Paramount Global), as the movie has been out for two weeks already. But hey, Corden, Cruise and the rest of the cast appear to be having a good time with the bit, so it makes it easier to swallow as some harmless fun.

Let’s just hope that if there ever is a Top Gun 3, Honey Butter doesn't make the cut among the best of the best pilots.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing exclusively in movie theaters around the world.