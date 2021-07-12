Jimmy Carr will host new C4 quiz show 'I Literally Just Told You'

C4's I Literally Just Told You has found a host, as it has been confirmed that Jimmy Carr will present the unique new quiz show. The comedian also presents 8 Out Of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz for the broadcaster.

Jimmy Carr hasn't yet publicly commented on his new presenting role, but we'll be seeing him at the helm of I Literally Just Told You when it airs in the autumn. This will join other new quiz show formats including The Tournament and Moneybags, so there'll be plenty for trivia lovers to enjoy over the coming months!

The fast-paced format was created by former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon, who told The Times how it worked. He said: "Every five minutes or so the players are quizzed on the last five minutes.

"The heart of the idea is we write the questions as the show is happening. So when the show starts, at least half the questions in the show have not been written and we write it based on what happens live.

He added that it made contestants quite nervous, revealing: "We made a pilot and by the end there’s just beads of sweat dripping down their faces."

The "irreverent" new series will air on C4 in the autumn, following a successful non-transmission pilot which was created last year. It will have an evening TV slot. The idea came from Richard Bacon's theory that you can "give contestants the answer to all of the questions and they will still get them wrong", as he told Deadline.

A US version of I Literally Just Told You is also in the works and will air on NBC, presented by comedians Adam Devine and Ron Funches. A release date hasn't yet been confirmed for the Stateside edition of the quiz show, but we will keep you updated when we know when it's launching.