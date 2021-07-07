'Moneybags' — Craig Charles to host a brand new game show on Channel 4

Moneybags is a new game show coming to Channel 4, and will be presented by Red Dwarf star and Takeshi's Castle narrator Craig Charles. It will mark the first time he'll host a quiz show, having previously hosted programmes like Robot Wars and The Gadget Show.

Speaking about the exciting new role, Craig Charles said: "I’ve always wanted to host a quiz show but this is the first one that’s felt perfect for me. With a million pounds at stake each week you never know what’s going to happen. I’m looking forward to having fun with our contestants as they make life-changing decisions.”

The premise of Moneybags is simple and will see contestants being asked general knowledge questions, with the answers on moneybags that pass along a conveyer belt in front of them.

The contestants will have to think quickly to grab the right answer and see how much the bag is worth.

A bag with the correct answer can be worth anything from £1,000 to £100,000, but if contestants pick the wrong bag, they could lose everything. So the pressure is well and truly on!

Earlier this month, Craig tweeted the news and revealed they were looking for contestants to take part in Moneybags.

He wrote: "I'm over the moon to announce that I'm hosting Moneybags, a new big money quiz show for Channel 4 and we're looking for contestants to take part. If you want to have a go at grabbing thousands of pounds apply now".

A release date hasn't yet been confirmed for the new Channel 4 game show, but we'll let you know when that changes. Filming will begin in Manchester this month, so hopefully there'll be news on an air date soon!

Channel 4 will also welcome new dating series The Love Trap to its schedule later this year, so there's plenty of great content to look forward to. The series will be hosted by The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett.