'The Tournament' on BBC1 — start date, host and how to apply for the new game show

The Tournament is the latest BBC1 daytime game show, combining the quiz format we know and love with the thrill of a sporting arena. This new show looks like an ideal watch for sports fans looking to experience more of the competitive drama we know and love.

According to the BBC, this will be the "ultimate test of strategy, general knowledge, and strong nerve under pressure" as contestants go head to head hoping to be crowned champion at the end of it.

Interested? Here's what we know about BBC1's The Tournament so far...

The Tournament doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but we'll let you know when the BBC confirms one.

What's the premise of The Tournament?

Each episode of The Tournament will see eight contestants competing in a series of fast-paced quiz battles, hoping they can eliminate their opponents from the day’s game and walk away victorious with a cash prize. It's been confirmed that the first run will feature 25 different episodes.

Speaking about the show, Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime and Early Peak, says: "The Tournament and The Bridge Of Lies were stand out formats in a competitive field, both combining distinctive edge-of-seat gameplay with a plethora of general knowledge to satisfy viewers who love to play along at home."

Who's hosting the game show?

Presenter, pundit, and former professional footballer Alex Scott will be hosting The Tournament. She's no stranger to high pressure environments, having represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics as well as playing as a right-back for Arsenal women's football team.

Alex says: "To be hosting this new BBC quiz show is exciting and I can’t wait to get started. The Tournament promises all the drama and tension of a penalty shootout; it's a show where favourites can be knocked out of the competition and underdogs can come back from the brink of defeat to claim victory. I'm sure it'll be a firm favourite with quiz fans and new viewers alike."

How can we apply for The Tournament?

If you like the sound of The Tournament and want to get involved, you're in luck! The BBC are accepting applications, and all you have to do is head to the online application form and follow the instructions there.

Applicants must be 18 or older, a British citizen and legally have the right to reside in the UK. Full terms and conditions are outlined on the form.