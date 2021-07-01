'The Bridge of Lies' on BBC1 — everything you need to know about the new game show

The Bridge of Lies is a thrilling new game show coming to BBC1, and will be broadcast in the weekday afternoon slot. 25 episodes have been commissioned by the broadcaster, so there'll be plenty of drama to enjoy as contestants take on a brand new challenge.

Gary Chippington, STV Studios’ creative director of Entertainment will be Executive Producer for the new game show. He said: “I’m delighted that The Bridge of Lies won the competitive pitch process and will be stepping onto BBC1 very soon. We’ve worked hard to develop an innovative format which will stand out in such a popular genre and it’s great that the BBC has as much confidence in it as we do.

“We can’t wait to get into the studio to make what we’re confident will become a new daytime favourite.”

As the series has just been announced, The Bridge of Lies doesn't have a confirmed release date yet. But we'll let you know when that changes!

What is the premise of The Bridge of Lies?

Fans of high drama and high stakes won't want to miss this game show, as The Bridge of Lies is promising to deliver both across the series. We'll see teams of contestants competing for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor.

But it won't be easy, as each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get across safely by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, or risk falling off the bridge and losing the chance to win big. This game will test people's knowledge and nerves as they try to make it across to the other side.

Who is presenting the game show?

A presenter for The Bridge of Lies hasn't been announced yet, so we don't know who'll be helping the players cross this formidable bridge. Watch this space...

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we'll let you know when one is released!