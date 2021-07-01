'The Bridge of Lies' on BBC1 — everything you need to know about the new game show
By Lucy Buglass
The Bridge of Lies will be broadcast on weekday afternoons.
The Bridge of Lies is a thrilling new game show coming to BBC1, and will be broadcast in the weekday afternoon slot. 25 episodes have been commissioned by the broadcaster, so there'll be plenty of drama to enjoy as contestants take on a brand new challenge.
Gary Chippington, STV Studios’ creative director of Entertainment will be Executive Producer for the new game show. He said: “I’m delighted that The Bridge of Lies won the competitive pitch process and will be stepping onto BBC1 very soon. We’ve worked hard to develop an innovative format which will stand out in such a popular genre and it’s great that the BBC has as much confidence in it as we do.
“We can’t wait to get into the studio to make what we’re confident will become a new daytime favourite.”
The Bridge of Lies release date
As the series has just been announced, The Bridge of Lies doesn't have a confirmed release date yet. But we'll let you know when that changes!
What is the premise of The Bridge of Lies?
Fans of high drama and high stakes won't want to miss this game show, as The Bridge of Lies is promising to deliver both across the series. We'll see teams of contestants competing for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor.
But it won't be easy, as each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get across safely by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, or risk falling off the bridge and losing the chance to win big. This game will test people's knowledge and nerves as they try to make it across to the other side.
Who is presenting the game show?
A presenter for The Bridge of Lies hasn't been announced yet, so we don't know who'll be helping the players cross this formidable bridge. Watch this space...
Is there a trailer?
Not yet, but we'll let you know when one is released!
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
