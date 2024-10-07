Joan viewers DIVIDED, with some begging for a 'second series' and others accusing saying the ending felt 'rushed'

ITV's Joan has gripped viewers with its retelling of the story of Joan Hannington, a jewel thief in the '80s, commonly known as 'The Godmother'.

Joan follows her descent into crime after leaving an abusive relationship, using stealing diamonds as a way to get her daughter out of foster care - and enjoy a few thrills along the way.

The show, which stars former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in the leading role, has received mixed reviews from fans. Some said they 'didn't want it to end,' but others accused ITV of trying to push a show 'nobody cares' about.

'Ragin I binged #Joan but I couldn't wait & when I got to the last episode I didn't want it to end, can we please have a second series, doesn't matter if it's not based on the real story....' wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Just finished Joan on ITV. Absolutely brilliant.Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane were incredible.'

'I'm enjoying Joan on ITV so much I'm seriously considering becoming an international jewel thief,' another joked.

Other fans were complimentary about Joan's soundtrack. 'Binge-watched 'Joan' on ITV. Lots of good 80s music. Oh and some actors...' wrote another on X.

Meanwhile, another said, sarcastically, 'Joan on ITV X is definitely worth a look. Alternatively there's Come Dine With Me, or that Repair Shop thing. Yes, our telly is so chock full of thrilling choices.'

And another viewer who was less than impressed, wrote, 'Dear ITV - we don't care. People aren't watching Joan, move on.'

Meanwhile another wrote, 'Wonder if people are actually watching Joan, feels like ITV are beating us over the head with it a little bit.'

Meanwhile another viewer, who has watched the series on ITVX, wrote, 'Enjoyed it, but felt the last episode was quite rushed, especially the last 1/4 hr or so.'

Joan continues tonight at 9 pm. You can catch the entire series of Joan on ITVX.