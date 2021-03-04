‘John Wick’ writer Derek Kolstad and Amazon Studios team up for an adaptation of Japanese manga ‘Hellsing’

John Wick series screenwriter Derek Kolstad and Amazon Studios are collaborating to develop a live-action feature film based on the Japanese action-horror manga Hellsing. Deadline broke the news today in an exclusive.

In an interview with Deadline, Kolstad shared how his brother introduced him to the Hellsing manga and the anime, which he has been obsessed with adapting since. Derek Kolstad played such a massive part in helping to make John Wick the movie franchise success - coupled with his evident excitement to work on something he’s loved for a long time, the news of the adaption sounds promising.

The Hellsing manga was written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano and published by Shōnen Gahōsha. The manga follows a reimagined Dracula as Alucard, a special agent bound to The Hellsing Organization, under Integra Hellsing's leadership, great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Hellsing, to aid them in their mission to protect England and the world from vampires, ghouls, and other supernatural threats. Hellsing also focuses on a new recruit, an ex-cop named Sera Victoria.

Derek Kolstad recently penned the John Wick series's third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The movie grossed $326 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of the franchise in just ten days, and received positive reviews from critics, with praise for the action sequences, visual style, and Reeves's performance. The sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released on May 27, 2022. Kolstad also wrote the script for the upcoming action thriller Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk. He was a staff writer on the much anticipated Marvel series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.