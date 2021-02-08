New action-horror 'Nobody' gets Super Bowl LV ad spot

Director of HHardcore Henry is back with action-horror Nobody starring Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk. He is in the role of the main character, Hutch Mansell, who is an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. He is quite literally a nobody.

Check out the Super Bowl trailer for Nobody below:

If the trailer is giving you John Wick vibes, that's because the script comes from the writer Derek Kolstad. In Nobody, all hell breaks loose when two thieves break into Hutch's suburban home. Hutch forgoes defending himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away. Of course, this doesn't go over well, and the aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s bottled rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody also co-stars Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father and director, writer, and musician-actor RZA as Hutch’s brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance. Perhaps we will find out later how those two are related. Nobody is scheduled to hit theaters on April 2. It’s been pushed back a few times already, but hopefully, we can see what kind of hands Saul throws soon.