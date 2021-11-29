'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' adaptation announced by 'Around the World in 80 Days' creators

'Around the World in 80 Days' is on its way in 2022.

Journey to the Centre of the Earth is the latest Jules Verne novel to be adapted by Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment, with Ashley Pharoah on board as showrunner.

The classic sci-fi story follows Professor Otto Lidenbrock, a German geology expert who launches an expedition to the Earth's core in search of its secrets. Along the way, his expedition faces everything from massive subterranean caves, subpolar tornadoes, dinosaurs, and plenty of other dangers.

Casting for Journey to the Centre of the Earth has not been announced, nor has a release date.

This announcement comes ahead of the release of Around the World in 80 Days (pictured above). This new drama has been developed by the same team, is an upcoming adaptation of Verne's beloved novel with David Tennant set to star as the lead adventurer, Phileas Fogg. Tennant appears alongside Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as Abigail Fix.

Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment are so confident in this upcoming series that they have already greenlit a second season ahead of the first's release. This second season will see the trio taking on another perilous globe-trotting challenge, and the primary cast is expected to return.

Simon Crawford Collins, who will produce both shows for Slim Film + Television, said in a statement: "We have loved working on the sequel to 'Around the World in 80 Days and now we are excited to also bring Ashley [Pharaoh]'s trademark blend of humour and emotion to Journey to the Centre of the Earth.

"Ashley has developed an ensemble of exciting new and updated characters to bring a fresh and modern take to another of Jules Verne's beloved novels", he added.

Around the World in 80 Days' first season is scheduled on PBS on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the US. Currently, a UK release date has not been set for Around the World in 80 Days, although we do know the series will air on BBC1 as part of its Christmas TV line-up when it arrives.