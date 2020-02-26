Juventus at Lyon livestream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League from anywhere

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

No team has finished the UEFA Champions Cup in second place as many times as Juventus. And while there's still plenty of football left to be played in the 2019-2020 edition of the tournament — we're closing out the first of two legs in the Round of 16 this week — the fact that Juve has come so close seven times since 1973 has got to be weighing on their minds.

On the other hand, that's a damned sight closer than Lyon has ever gotten in this competition despite having made 11 Round of 16 appearances — more than any other French club. So every win is cherished at this point as the French club plays host to the Serie A team today at 3 p.m. Eastern time. (That's noon on the West Coast of the U.S.)

The betting lines have Juventus coming out on top, which would be true to form. In their four previous meetings, Juventus holds a 3-0 advantage, with the teams splitting a game in their last matchup. Lyon stands seventh in France's Ligue 1, with just a single in its last five matches.

Juventus, meanwhile, is atop Serie A (by a single point) and has won three of its last five games.

And lest we forget, Juventus still has the 35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo up front, and he just tied the Serie A record with goals in 11 straight games. No reason that wouldn't carry over into today's match.

Following this week's games, the second leg of the Round of 16 will be played March 10-11, and March 17-18. The quarterfinals will be played the first and second weeks of April, with the semifinals to follow May 5-6. The UEFA Champions League final will be played May 30 in Istanbul.

From the first leg of the Round of 16

Atletico 1, Liverpool 0

Dortmund 2, PSG 1

Atalanta 4, Valencia 1

Leipzig 1, Tottenham 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25 (All times Eastern)

Barcelona 1, Napoli 1

Bayern 3, Chelsea 0

Wednesday, Feb. 26 (All times Eastern)

Juventus at Lyon, 3 p.m., Bleacher Report Live

Manchester City at Real Madrid, 3 p.m., TNT

Second-leg schedule

Tuesday, March 10

Atalanta at Valencia

Tottenham Hotspur at Leipzig

Wednesday, March 11

Atlético at Liverpool

Dortmund at Paris Saint Germain

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on Bleacher Report Live

All of this week's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games are available on Bleacher Report Live. (That's also known as BR Live if you're one of the cool kids.)

Bleacher Report Live is the streaming service under the BR umbrella, owned by Warner Media.

You've got three choices when it comes to a subscription on BR Live:

Monthly at $9.99

Annually at $79.99

Or purchase the event (or in this case, game) for just $2.99

Bleacher Report Live Streaming football



Stream all the games online



Bleacher Report Live is exactly what it sounds like — live sports as streamed on the Bleacher Report website. You can get the game for cheap, or go for a longer subscription.



View

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in Canada

If you're of the Canadian persuasion, you can watch the final rounds of the UEFA Champions League on DAZN Canada. While those of us in the United States primarly know DAZN as a streaming service for boxing and MMA, it's actually full of other sports as well. And that includes football, and that means you can watch the Champions League games from Canada on DAZN.

DAZN Canada Stream the soccer



Get your kicks on



DAZN Canada offers up all kinds of sports for $20 a month, or $150 a year — which is a savings of $90. And it's a great stop for the final 16 teams of the UEFA Champions League.



View

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in the U.K.

Inside the United Kingdom, this week's Round of 16 games of the UEFA Champions League will be shows on BT Sport .

It's available on Sky TV, with options available for the BT Sport app as well.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in Germany

For the German fans, the UEFA Champions League also is available on Sky Deutschland .

Plans start at € 24.99 a month and include Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga live, as well as all Champions League matches till Summer 2021.