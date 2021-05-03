'League of Legends' animated series headed to Netflix

Get hyped, League of Legends fans! Netflix and Riot Games are teaming up to create an animated series based out of the game's universe. Arcane is set to tell the tale of two iconic characters and the drama that will eventually tear them apart. Presumably, we'll learn more about the identities of those characters later on during the production process.

The game franchise released in 2009 and has since then amassed a huge following of over tens of millions of active users. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the free-to-play model (focusing on micro-transactions to produce revenue) generated $1.75 billion in 2020.

"League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane," said director of original animation at Netflix, Dominique Bazay. "The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats."

Shauna Spenley, global president of Entertainment at Riot Games, had this to add: "Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe."

Arcane will debut on Netflix in the fall of 2021.