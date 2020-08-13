The next Lego Star Wars Holiday Special premieres Nov. 17 on Disney Plus

Lego Star Wars is taking us to Chewbacca's home with a new holiday special Nov. 17 on Disney+.

The special is part of the Star Wars world's "most cheerful and magical holiday," Life Day. It'll see Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids come together for a big feast immediately after everything that happened in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

(Note that this is a part of Disney+ proper, and not part of the new Premier Access content.)

We'll see Rey and BB-8 hit up a Jedi Temple where she ends up traveling across timelines to various points in the Star Wars history, where she'll come across Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and others from all nine films of the Skywalker saga.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is being produced by Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone are executive producers.