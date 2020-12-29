LG unveils its first mini-LED TVs for the first virtual CES

LG has announced 10 new mini-LED televisions for CES 2021, bolstering its lineup of LCD displays.

That's a lot of alphabet soup in once place, so here's why it's important. LCD televisions use a light source to shine through the liquid crystal display, which is what puts a picture on the screen. The more light sources you have coming from the back of the display, the better the picture will end up being. That's also true for dark parts of a picture. In other words: More light sources also means better contrast between light and dark.

OLED is the best consumer tech available for that. Mini-LED is up next, and that's what we're talking about here. So instead of, say, 150 local dimming zones (picture 150 little flashlights shining through the back of the screen), LG's new mini-LED televisions have almost 30,000 tiny little lights and as many as 2,500 local dimming zones. (That's for the 86-inch 8K-resolution model. Those numbers go down as screen size goes down, but you get the idea.)

"Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice," Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company, said in a press release. "These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward."

As with other high-end LG sets, you'll get a refresh rate up to 120Hz, which will make the gamers happy. There's also HDR support, of course.

No word on pricing or availability just yet. Stay tuned.