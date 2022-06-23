Lizzo and Joe Biden join James Corden for The Late Late Show in London

James Corden's got a bunch of exciting guests lined up for The Late Late Show's return to London.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is heading back to London with a stacked guest lineup that includes President Joe Biden and three-time Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo.

For the first time since 2019, The Late Late Show is returning to James Corden's homeland to record a series of episodes from London's Freemason Hall.

In his most prestigious version of the "Take a Break" segment yet, James Corden will be immersing himself in the very heart of American politics as he'll be filling in as the assistant to the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, alongside other key duties.

Speaking to Variety, James Corden has revealed the impressive level of access The Late Late Show crew had whilst shooting the "Take a Break" segment alongside the President.

"It’s kind of crazy the level of access that we had,” he said. “We really spent a day there filming everywhere. We filmed in the press room, the Oval Office, the kitchen, the hallways. And I have to say, everybody that we dealt with was really amazing. I’ve been lucky enough to get in the Oval Office twice, once with the First Lady under the Obama administration and now with President Biden. The whole thing was a real one for the memory of this show.”

The guest lineup also Vin Diesel, Jamie Dornan, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, John Boyega, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson. Lizzo is also on board; she will be joining Corden for an all-new edition of Carpool Karaoke.

This is the fourth time The Late Late Show has returned to the UK, but the series has not been filmed in London for 3 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be the show's final trip to the English capital before James Corden brings his run on The Late Late Show to an end next spring.

The four London-based episodes of The Late Late Show will air in the usual 12:37 am timeslot on CBS from Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30.

In the UK, the show will air on Sky Comedy on Sky TV between June 28 and July 1 and will be available to stream on NOW.