Lupita Nyong'o, Anna Kendrick and Zendaya among first-time Emmy nominees
They're also joined by Leslie Odom Jr., several members of the Fab Five and more.
It's always surprising to see who might be getting their first nomination at a particular awards show. For the 72nd Emmy Awards, there are quite a few that you would have thought had already taken home several of the shiny gold statues. Of course, there are several reasons someone might not have already taken home an award, whether they be new to the industry, or in the case of the Emmys they might be new to television as a whole. And yes, there's also your good old fashioned snubs.
We've got several exciting surprises this year. Lupita Nyong'o could add an Emmy to her trophy case for her performance in Serengeti, while several performers from HBO's Watchmen secured first-time nominations as well. Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and Succession each cleaned up on nominations as a whole (particularly in the first-timers arena). We also have Zendaya receiving a first-time nomination for her incredible performance in Euphoria.
Here's the full list of folks who could take home their very first Emmy statue this year:
- Kareem Abdul- Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
- Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
- Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kamaro Brown, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- D'arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Cuban, Shark Tank
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Tan France, Queer Eye
- Lori Greiner, Shark Tank
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Corey Hawkins, Survive
- Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
- Stephen James, #FreeRayshawn
- Anna Kendrick, Dummy
- Kerri Kenny-Silver, Reno 911!
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Annie Murphy, Schitts Creek
- Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti
- Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
- Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
- Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Dev Patel, Modern Love
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
- Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J Walker
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
- Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
- Harriet Walter, Succession
- Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Zendaya, Euphoria
