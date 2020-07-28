Lupita Nyong'o, Anna Kendrick and Zendaya among first-time Emmy nominees

It's always surprising to see who might be getting their first nomination at a particular awards show. For the 72nd Emmy Awards, there are quite a few that you would have thought had already taken home several of the shiny gold statues. Of course, there are several reasons someone might not have already taken home an award, whether they be new to the industry, or in the case of the Emmys they might be new to television as a whole. And yes, there's also your good old fashioned snubs.

We've got several exciting surprises this year. Lupita Nyong'o could add an Emmy to her trophy case for her performance in Serengeti, while several performers from HBO's Watchmen secured first-time nominations as well. Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and Succession each cleaned up on nominations as a whole (particularly in the first-timers arena). We also have Zendaya receiving a first-time nomination for her incredible performance in Euphoria.

Here's the full list of folks who could take home their very first Emmy statue this year: