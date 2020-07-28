The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards: Live stream, nominees, host, and how to watch

The 72nd Emmy Awards (Image credit: Television Academy) WHEN: Sept. 20, 2020. WHERE: We don't yet know. It'll likely be remote, but nobody's saying yet. THE HOST: Jimmy Kimmel has the gig again. ON TV: Watch it on ABC.

The 72nd Emmy Awards nominees are in. The date is set. They've got a host. Whether anyone is going to be able to get dressed up and win some hardware in person is another matter.

But such is the state of things in July 2020. Much of the entertainment industry is still in a major upheaval. Theaters are closed, and streaming video is doing better than ever because of it. New movies are still coming out, but directly to our homes instead of a cineplex.

Some awards shows have been postponed. Others remain mostly on schedule.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a press release. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”

And that includes this year's Emmy Awards. Here's everything thing you need to know about the upcoming event:

When are the 72nd Emmy Awards?

The 72nd Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The 2020 Creative Arts Awards are scheduled for the day before.

How to watch the 72nd Emmy Awards live stream and on TV

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be broadcast from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern (that's 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific) on ABC. That means you'll be able to watch on pretty much any platform you want, whether it's over-the-air TV, cable, streaming or some weird amalgamation.

ABC is available on pretty much every live streaming service, including Hulu with Live TV.

Will the Emmys be an in-person event?

We don't yet know. The nomination ceremony was moved to a virtual event because of the global pandemic. But the Television Academy hasn't said whether we're going to see stars walking down the red carpet, and taking the stage to accept their awards.

It's pretty likely that we're not going to see a few hundred celebs cramming into an auditorium any time soon, though.

Who's the host for the 72nd annual Emmys

The host of the Emmy Awards generally aligns with the network that's broadcasting it. This year that's ABC, and so we get Jimmy Kimmel back for his third go with the emcee duties. (He previously hosted in 2016 and 2012.

Who leads the Emmy nominations?

That depends on what you're interested in, of course.

Netflix has the most nominations for the year with 160 in all. Ozark tied with HBO's Succession with 18 nominations. The Crown got 13 nominations, and Hollywood earned a dozen nominations.

HBO's Watchmen led all shows with 26 nominations, including outstanding limited series, lead actor in a limited series, lead actress in a limited series, three for directing, three for supporting actor, one for supporting actress, and one for writing. The aforementioned Succession earned 18 nominations, including outstanding drama series, two for lead actor, three for supporting actor, two for guests actress, two for directing, one for supporting actress, and one for writing.

Apple TV+ and Disney+ — each in their first year at the Emmys — earned 18 and 19 nominations, respectively.