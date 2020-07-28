Here are the 72nd Emmy Award nominees

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel at the 71st annual Emmy Awards.

The 72nd Emmy Awards (Image credit: Television Academy) WHEN: Sept. 20, 2020. WHERE: We don't yet know. It'll likely be remote, but nobody's saying yet. THE HOST: Jimmy Kimmel has the gig again. ON TV: Watch it on ABC.

The nominees for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards have been announced. Some very familiar names have found themselves in the running this year, as well as some newcomers. Shops like HBO and Netflix are battling it out once again for bragging rights, and some very good movies and shows are getting their time in the sun.

This year's show obviously will be a little ... different. For one thing, nominations were delayed, even though the full show remains on track. But what we don't yet know is whether there will be an in-person event, or if the whole thing will be done remotely. (Chances are it'll be the latter.)

Jimmy Kimmel is still on to host for the third time (he previously did the deed in 2016 and 2012).

For the networks, NBC led the way with 47 nominations. (It led in 2019 as well with 58 nominations and garnered seven wins.) ABC was second this year with 36 nominations, followed by CBS with 23.

On the cable side of things, HBO lapped the field several times over with a total of 107 nominations. (It had 137 in 2019, with 34 wins.) FX Networks has the second-most nominations at 33. (It had 32 noms and five wins in 2019.)

For the online platforms, Netflix led the way with 160 nominations, up from 118 in 2019 when it came away with 27 wins. Amazon Prime Video had the second-most number of nominations with 30, down from 47 the year before, when it had 15 wins. Apple TV+ in its first year garnered 19 nominations, as did newcomer Quibi (which has only been around for a few months.)

For individual shows, HBO's Watchmen led the way with a total 26 nominations. (It's already won a Peabody Award this year.)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Amazon Prime Video has the second-highest number nominations at 20, followed by Ozark (Netflix) and Succession (HBO) with 18. The Mandalorian — the standout original show for Disney+ since it launched in November 2019 — had 15 nominations, as did Saturday Night Live and Schitt's Creek.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Komisky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Best Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Actress (Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Best Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress (Drama)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Sarah Snook, Succession

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor (Drama)

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress (Limited Series or a Movie)

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor (Limited Series or Movie)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

El Camino (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Reality Competition Program

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Reality Host

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, Drag Race

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

Cheer (Netflix)

Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Guest Actress (Drama)

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Apollo (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV Plus)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)

Animated Program

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers" (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows (Collaboration)

Tony McNamara, The Great (The Great)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (On The Run)

Michael Shur, The Good Place (Whenever You’re Ready)

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (Ghosts)

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (The Presidential Suite)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (This Is Not For Tears)

Miki Johnson, Ozark (Fire Pink)

Peter Morgan, The Crown (Aberfan)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (All In)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Bad Choice Road)

John Shiban, Ozark (Boss Fight)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Bagman)

Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, Will & Grace (We Love Lucy)

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family (Finale Part 2)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Marvelous Radio)

Matt Shakman, The Great (The Great)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (It’s Comedy Or Cabbage)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Miakhalifa.mov)

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Aberfan)

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (Cri de Coeur)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (The Interview)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (Prisoners Of War)

Mark Mylod, Succession (This Is Not For Tears)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (Hunting)

Alik Sakharov, Ozark (Fire Pink)

Ben Semanoff, Ozark (Su Casa Es Mi Casa)

Directing for a Limited Series

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (Episode 5)

Steph Green, Watchmen Little Fear Of Lightning)

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice)

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere (Find A Way)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)

Directing for a Variety Series

Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, (Born At Night, But Not Last Night)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff)

Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Flame Monroe)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus)

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Episode 629)

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Eddie Murphy)