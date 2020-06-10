Streaming services again leave their mark on the Peabody Awards
Apple TV+ gets its first Peabody and joins Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO
The Peabody Awards awards are out today, and once again streaming services — as well as more established players — have made their mark. Out of nearly 1,300 entries, the final 30 come from a wealth of directions, across pretty much any and all genres.
PBS led the field with seven wins. HBO and Netflix each had four, and CNBC and NBC each had two. There were two first-time winners — Apple TV+ for Dickinson , and the Oprah Winfrey Network for David Makes Man . Amazon Prime won for Fleabag , Hulu won for Ramy , and Lifetime won for Surviving R Kelly .
"This year's winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices," Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody, said in the organization's announcement . "We are especially proud to celebrate 'FRONTLINE' as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and 'The Simpsons,' one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades."
Additionally, Cicely Tyson was honored with the Career Achievement Award, and The Simpsons and PBS' Frontline series snagged the Institutional Awards.
The Peabody Awards are based out of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.
Here's the full list of winners:
Entertainment
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- David Makes Man (OWN)
- Dickinson (Apple TV+)
- Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)
- Ramy (Hulu)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
Documentary
- Apollo 11 (CNN)
- For Sama (PBS)
- Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening (PBS)
- POV: Inventing Tomorrow (PBS)
- POV: Midnight Traveler (American Documentary)
- POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs (American Documentary)
- POV: The Silence of Others (American Documentary)
- Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
- The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality (HBO)
Podcast/Radio
- Dolly Parton's America (WNYC)
- Have You Heard George's Podcast? (BBC)
- In the Dark: The Path Home (APM)
- Threshold: The Refuge (Threshold)
News
- A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness (NBC News)
- American Betrayal (NBC News)
- Long Island Divided (Newsday)
- The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America (CNN)
- Unwarranted (CBS Chicago)
Children's & Youth
- Molly of Denali
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.