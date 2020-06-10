Streaming services again leave their mark on the Peabody Awards

Source: Hulu Ramy, starring Ramy Youssef, snagged Hulu a Peabody Award. (Image credit: Hulu)

The Peabody Awards awards are out today, and once again streaming services — as well as more established players — have made their mark. Out of nearly 1,300 entries, the final 30 come from a wealth of directions, across pretty much any and all genres.

PBS led the field with seven wins. HBO and Netflix each had four, and CNBC and NBC each had two. There were two first-time winners — Apple TV+ for Dickinson , and the Oprah Winfrey Network for David Makes Man . Amazon Prime won for Fleabag , Hulu won for Ramy , and Lifetime won for Surviving R Kelly .

"This year's winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices," Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody, said in the organization's announcement . "We are especially proud to celebrate 'FRONTLINE' as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and 'The Simpsons,' one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades."

Additionally, Cicely Tyson was honored with the Career Achievement Award, and The Simpsons and PBS' Frontline series snagged the Institutional Awards.

The Peabody Awards are based out of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Here's the full list of winners:

Entertainment

Documentary

Podcast/Radio

News

Children's & Youth