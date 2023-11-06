Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream fans SLAM 'stupid decision from the judges
Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream viewers aren't happy with the latest singer to leave the competition
Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream fans aren't happy with the latest contestant to be sent home.
It was up to the Skys to impress the judges, but sadly Darcy was sent home after failing to impress the judges.
After gathering the group together, judge Alan Carr delivered the news, saying: "The person we're sending home is Darcy."
While judge Amber Riley added, "You give solid performances, but we've been waiting to be wowed."
'Stupid decision. Some of these guys have the weakest vocals and can’t act and that’s who they send him?' wrote one disgruntled fan on X (formerly Twitter).
While another wrote, 'Is it me, or have the first 2 eliminations been utterly wrong??'
While another wrote, 'Sorry Completely disagree with judges choice to send home. @darcyjames24 Definitely deserved to stay over some of the others especially when you take into account the performances the first week too.
'confused it shouldn't have been Darcy let go.'
Another fan of the show went as far as to post an online poll on X to ask whether the right contestant went home.
He wrote, 'Darcy has left the competition. Do you think the right boy left?'
72.1% of those who voted said Darcy should have stayed in the competition.
While another viewer wrote, 'Well done Darcy you should be proud of yourself! Don't give up singing or performing keep it up!'
Darcy himself took the news in his stride, telling the judges, "I've got a lot more to show off and give. I feel like I've learnt so much already about myself and how I can deal with things when coming to performing.
"I've loved being here, I'm very proud of myself and I hope my mum is proud as well."
Good luck in the future, Darcy!
Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream continues on Sunday, November 12th at 6 pm on ITV1.
