Marriage fans say people complaining about the BBC drama are 'missing the point' — here's why

The first episode of new BBC One drama, Marriage, aired last night, but not everyone was blown away by the show, with some viewers even calling it boring.

However, those complaining about the new drama starring Nicola Walker and Sean Bean are definitely in the minority, with many fans hailing the show as 'perfectly pitched' and saying those slating the show are 'missing the point'.

Marriage sees Nicola and Sean take the lead as married couple, Emma and Ian, who have been together for almost 30 years. The first episode opened with the pair arguing over a jacket potato in a Spanish airport... something that then set the mood for the rest of the episode.

Emma and Ian had an argument over a jacket potato! (Image credit: BBC/The Forge/Rory Mulvey)

We soon learn that Emma and Ian are facing huge changes in their relationship, with Ian's mother recently passing away, as well as him being made redundant before their trip to Spain.

Not only does Emma feel awkward going to work when her husband is clearly lost without his daily routine of a job, but their daughter also comes to visit with a new boyfriend, who the pair instantly take a massive dislike to.

But the drama left some viewers wanting more, with many saying on social media said they felt like they were waiting for the drama to happen and hailing the show as 'boring'...

How can a programme with both Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in be so dull and boring??? Waiting for something to actually happen. #marriageAugust 14, 2022 See more

Watching #marriage and thinking I need to check #twitter just in case I am missing something 🤔August 14, 2022 See more

Something has gone horribly wrong when my mundane life is more exciting than a prime time BBC drama #marriageAugust 14, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, fans of the show claimed that the drama reflected real life perfectly, that it was refreshing to see a normal couple represented on TV and that those who didn't enjoy it were missing the point of the whole program...

Anyone complaining that #marriage is boring is missing the point. It's supposed to be slow to represent the uncomfortable tediousness of their life and their avoidance in talking about how they really feel.August 14, 2022 See more

I enjoyed that. It’s a stunning character study. It’s uncomfortable and, at times, painful to watch, mostly because it lingers on shots way longer than most shows would dare - yet it was still compelling. Interested to see where this goes next. #MarriageAugust 14, 2022 See more

Can't understand people slating #marriage. It was full of simmering tension. Sean Bean is about to crack and that boyfriend is a psycho. Nicola Walker is just trying to be human glue holding it together with a displaced husband, selfish dad and creepy boss. Subtle and compelling.August 14, 2022 See more

I enjoyed the first episode of #Marriage. Sometimes in drama, silences say more than exchanges of clichéd, dreary dialogue. This was a textbook example. The simmering tension and atmosphere has got me hooked. And of course, both Sean Bean and Nicola Walker are both terrific.August 14, 2022 See more

I'm now hooked cos it's really clever. The reading between the lines throughout this is so interesting #marriageAugust 14, 2022 See more

The second installment of the drama airs tonight at 9pm and sees Ian continue his job search with no success, while Emma is excited to find she has the opportunity to go to a work conference where she might get contacts for a business idea.

But how do you tell your out-of-work-husband that you have a potential career opportunity on the horizon that is too good to turn down? Emma finds herself becoming nervous about telling Ian her news, but when Ian meets Emma’s boss Jamie and hears about the conference through him, it doesn't go down well.

Also, Emma's father (James Bolam) interrupts the pair's anniversary plans and Jessica has an argument with her controlling boyfriend, Adam (Jack Holden), and looks for a way out.

The second episode of Marriage airs on Monday,15 August at 9pm on BBC One. The last two episodes will be Sunday, August 21 at 9pm, and Monday, August 22, also at 9pm.

All four episodes of the drama are now available on BBCiPlayer.