Marriage fans say people complaining about the BBC drama are 'missing the point' — here's why

Marriage fans hit back at those slating the BBC One drama for being boring.

'Marriage' on BBC1 follows the rollercoaster life on Ian (sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker).
Marriage follows the rollercoaster life on Ian and Emma. (Image credit: BBC)

The first episode of new BBC One drama, Marriage, aired last night, but not everyone was blown away by the show, with some viewers even calling it boring. 

However, those complaining about the new drama starring Nicola Walker and Sean Bean are definitely in the minority, with many fans hailing the show as 'perfectly pitched' and saying those slating the show are 'missing the point'. 

Marriage sees Nicola and Sean take the lead as married couple, Emma and Ian, who have been together for almost 30 years. The first episode opened with the pair arguing over a jacket potato in a Spanish airport... something that then set the mood for the rest of the episode. 

Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker) sitting at a cafe table together.

Emma and Ian had an argument over a jacket potato! (Image credit: BBC/The Forge/Rory Mulvey)

We soon learn that Emma and Ian are facing huge changes in their relationship, with Ian's mother recently passing away, as well as him being made redundant before their trip to Spain.

Not only does Emma feel awkward going to work when her husband is clearly lost without his daily routine of a job, but their daughter also comes to visit with a new boyfriend, who the pair instantly take a massive dislike to.

But the drama left some viewers wanting more, with many saying on social media said they felt like they were waiting for the drama to happen and hailing the show as 'boring'...

Meanwhile, fans of the show claimed that the drama reflected real life perfectly, that it was refreshing to see a normal couple represented on TV and that those who didn't enjoy it were missing the point of the whole program...

The second installment of the drama airs tonight at 9pm and sees Ian continue his job search with no success, while Emma is excited to find she has the opportunity to go to a work conference where she might get contacts for a business idea. 

But how do you tell your out-of-work-husband that you have a potential career opportunity on the horizon that is too good to turn down? Emma finds herself becoming nervous about telling Ian her news, but when Ian meets Emma’s boss Jamie and hears about the conference through him, it doesn't go down well. 

Also, Emma's father (James Bolam) interrupts the pair's anniversary plans and Jessica has an argument with her controlling boyfriend, Adam (Jack Holden), and looks for a way out. 

The second episode of Marriage airs on Monday,15 August at 9pm on BBC One. The last two episodes will be Sunday, August 21 at 9pm, and Monday, August 22, also at 9pm. 

All four episodes of the drama are now available on BBCiPlayer. 

Claire Crick
Claire Crick

Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia. 


After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off


She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz! 


As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book. 