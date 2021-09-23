'Marriage' with Sean Bean and Nicola Walker — cast, plot, and all we know

In new BBC1 drama Marriage, Sean Bean (Time) and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) have teamed up to star in this new intimate look at a marriage, which is written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski.

The British actors play Ian and Emma, a couple navigating the ups and downs of their 30-year partnership. We see them dealing with their fears and insecurities as the drama explores the risks and gifts of a long-term relationship.

“Stefan’s exquisite observation of marriage is funny, warm and searingly honest. His writing is a joy to read," says Beth Willis, Executive Producer for Marriage production company The Forge. "I cannot wait to see Sean and Nicola bring to life this wonderful couple.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama Commissioning, says: “The extraordinary depth and complexity of Stefan’s characters calls for two of our most talented and loved actors. Enter Nicola and Sean. It’s always a privilege to have you on the BBC.”

So here's everything we know so far about Marriage on BBC1...

As Marriage has only just been announced, the BBC1 hasn't set a release date, but we suspect it'll be some time next year. Like the previous Sean Bean drama Time, this series will probably arrive in the US although we don't know which channel. We'll update on everything as soon as we hear.

Marriage cast — Sean Bean

Sean Bean, who plays Ian in Marriage, is a regular on our screens, with a career spanning five decades. He found fame playing Mellors in the 1993 mini series Lady Chatterley and has gone on to star in numerous TV shows and movies. He plays Boromir in the Lord of the Rings films and Nedd Stark in the fantasy series Games of Thrones. He’s also starred in TV series such as Sharpe, Missing, World On Fire, Curfew and BBC1's tough prison drama Time, where he played a jailed alcoholic alongside Stephen Graham as his warder.

Sean says of BBC1's Marriage: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

Sean Bean is playing Ian in Marriage. (Image credit: Alamy)

Nicola Walker

Nicola Walker, who plays Emma in Marriage, is best known for playing fan favourite Ruth Evershed in the BBC1 spy series Spooks from 2003-2011. She’s since had leading roles in Prisoner’s Wives, Heading Out, Scott and Bailey and Babylon. She played Hannah in the BBC1 series The Split and Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax, which ran from 2021-2020 on BBC1. She also starred in the popular ITV crime drama Unforgotten, playing DCI Cassie Stuart.

Nicola says of the BBC1 drama Marriage: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean."

Marriage star Nicola Walker plays Emma. (Image credit: Alamy)

All about Marriage writer and director Stefan Golaszewski

Stefan Golaszewski is the creator of the BBC's BAFTA-winning sitcom Him & Her which starred Russell Tovey and Sarah Solemani as a young couple who lived in bedsit. He also wrote and directed Mum, the hit BBC2 sitcom starring Lesley Manville and Peter Mullan. The series saw Lesley as Cathy, a woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her husband.

“It's amazing to get to work with Sean BEan and Nicola Walker in Marriage,” says Stefan. “ They're actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can't wait to go on this journey with them.”

'Marriage' writer Stefan Golaszewski previously created 'Him and Her' with Russell Tovey and Sarah Solemani. (Image credit: BBC)

Mum with Lesley Manville was another hit series written by Stefan Golaszewski. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Marriage?

With Marriage on BBC1 being so early in production there's no trailer to watch yet, but we will be looking out for its arrival and we'll post when it does arrive.