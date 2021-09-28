'Ragdoll' — release date, cast, plot, first look pictures, and everything we know

Action-packed crime thriller Ragdoll sees Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeira and Lucy Hale teaming up to play detectives hunting a disturbed serial killer. In the six-episode show, from the producers of Killing Eve, six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body – nicknamed ‘Ragdoll’. Assigned to the shocking case are London Metropolitan cop DS Nathan Rose, DI Emily Baxter, and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds.

So here’s everything we know so far about the serial killer drama Ragdoll, including some intriguing first look pictures, plus its early American release date…

The six-part series Ragdoll is released on AMC+ in the US on Nov. 11, 2021, but there’s no confirmed date yet for its UK release on Alibi (plus Sky Box Sets and NOW), although we suspect it will be later this year. We’ll update on everything as soon as we hear.

Is there a 'Ragdoll' trailer?

No Ragdoll trailer has been released yet, but we’ll update as soon as one lands. In the meantime there are some fantastic first-look photos, including some action shots of Thalissa Teixeira racing along a London street and the three detectives shining a torch at a gruesome crime scene.

'Ragdoll' plot

Based on the global bestseller by Daniel Cole, the twisty-turny plot of Ragdoll follows three London Met police detectives as they’re tasked with identifying six victims who have been killed and sewn together like a puppet. But soon the Ragdoll killer taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with DS Nathan Rose’s name among them. And with all the potential victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny, while Rose worries the killings could be linked to a memory of his past.

US star Lucy Hale came to London to film Ragdoll. (Image credit: Alibi)

'Ragdoll' cast — Henry Lloyd-Hughes

In Ragdoll, the British actor plays DS Nathan Rose, who's recently been reinstated to the London Met and is assigned to the gruesome case.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes has recently been seen starring in Netflix show The Irregulars as Sherlock Holmes. He’s also previously appeared as The Inbetweeners’ bully Mark Donovan, Ralph Whelan in C4’s Indian Summers and Pontmercy in BBC1’s series adaptation of Les Miserables, alongside Josh O’Connor, Dominic West and Olivia Colman. Of course, fans of Killing Eve will also remember Henry as tech company heir Aaron Peel in season two of the spy thriller.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes DS Nathan Rose in 'Ragdoll'. (Image credit: Alibi)

Lucy Hale

Best known for playing Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, the American actress Lucy Hale recently starred in the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene, as well as Life Sentence and Privileged.

In Ragdoll, Lucy plays intelligent and headstrong American detective constable Lake Edmunds in the disturbing, fast-paced drama, the crime unit’s newest recruit and Baxter’s trainee partner.

Lucy says: "There's a lot of comedy within the whole gruesomeness of what the show is about. It definitely makes for an interesting mix to have this very intense, dark case that these detectives are working on, and then the banter between the detectives – they never really take each other or themselves too seriously. I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life for this role because I love true crime!"

Lucy Hale American detective constable Lake Edmunds in Ragdoll. (Image credit: Alibi)

Thalissa Teixeira

Thalissa Teixeira plays DI Emily Baxter in Ragdoll, who is DS Nathan Rose’s best friend and boss. She’s known for her television roles including Sky’s Two Weeks To Live, BBC2’s Trigonometry and BBC1’s The Musketeers.

Thalissa was recently seen in ITV’s psychological thriller Too Close, opposite Emily Watson and Denise Gough, and Channel 5'S historical drama Anne Boleyn with Jodie Turner-Smith.