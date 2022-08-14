Here's where you need to go to stream Marriage.

Marriage is, as you might expect, a drama about marriage! Specifically, it revolves around Ian and Emma, played by renowned British actors Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, Time, and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, Spooks).

Marriage sees the couple navigating their 27-year relationship, and the drama shines a light on all the struggles that come with being in such an intimate, long-term partnership.

Sean says of his role as Ian: "I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker. It’s been a real pleasure for me working with Nicola and I know everyone says that but it really has.

"Marriage only takes place over 12 days or so. It’s an extract of that time in their lives and you drop in to watch their lives. However, what is in those days is rich, revealing and you see what a relationship is... what a marriage is. Their doubts, fears, joy, happiness and heartbreak that go into everyday living."

If you want to check it out, here's how to watch Marriage online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Marriage online in the UK

Marriage premieres on BBC One on Sunday, August 14 at 9 pm. The second episode follows on Monday, August 15 at the same time on BBC One. The remaining two episodes will then air on Sunday, August 21, and Monday, August 22, which will both air at 9 pm on BBC One.

If you can't wait to see what happens in Marriage, you're in luck: all four episodes of the new BBC drama will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) as a box set when the first one has aired!

How to watch Marriage online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Marriage online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar (opens in new tab).

How to watch Marriage in the US

At the time of writing, we don't know when the drama will be shown in the US.

If it follows the release pattern of the 2021 drama, Time (which also starred Bean opposite Peaky Blinders' Stephen Graham), Marriage could make its way to the US later in the year on BritBox.

As soon as we know more, we'll be sure to come back and update this piece.