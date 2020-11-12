Massive YouTube outage hits YouTube TV as well

YouTube has hit a pretty major snag this evening and is unavailable to thousands of people. And it appears that the carnage also has taken a toll on YouTube TV — the live streaming service that sports more than 3 million subscribers.

This is the sort of thing that might not affect every channel in every region, but a good number of folks — myself included — are seeing errors when trying to watch live TV.

The Team YouTube Twitter account says that the powers that be are aware of the issue and are "working on a fix." So there's a decent chance that things might be back up and running by the time you read this. Or it could be the beginning of the end of civilization as we know it. This sort of thing happens on occasion, and it's usually a temporary thing.

Not that that's any consolation to those who pay their $65 a month for YouTube TV. Outages of any kind are no bueno, especially in an era in which we're staying home more and are watching more TV.

YouTube TV is No. 2 on our list of the biggest live streaming services in the United States, behind Hulu With Live TV, which sports some 3.4 million subscribers. (It should update those numbers on Nov. 12.)