Metallica's S&M2 concert will blow out your speakers on Aug. 28

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica during the S&M2 concert in 2019.

It's been quite some time since Metallica — only the biggest heavy metal band in history and a killer account on TikTok (maybe) — has been on a stage. The band took a break toward the end of 2019 for frontman James Hetfield to take care of some personal business, and then the global pandemic putting a halt to shows this spring and summer.

But come Aug. 28, we'll get some new thrash, and we won't have to leave our homes to get it. S&M2 — the band's second go with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra that enjoyed a short theatrical release in October 2019 — will be released on vinyl, CD, Blu-Ray, and digitally. Most of the formats are available for preorder now.

The concert was filed on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 at the Chase Center in San Francisco (the band's hometown) and has been re-edited, remixed and remastered (mastered!) for home release.

The two-set concert features 22 songs — many of which also were performed at the original S&M concert in April 1999.

Here's the track list of the 20th anniversary show:

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman

