What MLS games are on ESPN Plus in 2020?

It's a good time to be a football fan in America. Or a soccer fan. Both, really. A fan of the football we call soccer.

Football already is the world's most popular sport, and it's growing every year in the United States, from the youth level on up. (Which is good, because our men's national team definitely needs some help if it wants to get anywhere near the stature of the women's team.) And that means we're starting to see more and more soccer on TV, whether it's our own national teams, or the pro leagues from Europe and elsewhere.

And, by the way, we have our own professional leages as well. MLS — short for Major League Soccer — is the men's side of the equation. And you're going to be able to watch more of it than ever before thanks to ESPN+ .

That's the streaming service from the venerable sports network, and it's home to (among other things) all kinds of sports that simply can't fit on TV because there's just too much going on. Baseball. Basketball. Football. The other football. Hockey. Boxing. MMA. UFC pay-per-view fights.

And, yes, the MLS. There are some 345 matches that will be broadcast on ESPN+ this year, starting with a half-dozen games on Opening Day on Feb. 29. All you'll need is an ESPN+ subscription, and a device on which to watch it.

And that last part is super easy. ESPN+ is available on pretty much any device you own. Your phone. Your tablets. Your computers in a web browser. You can watch ESPN+ on Roku and on Amazon Fire TV. It's available on Apple TV and Android TV. And it's built in to other smart TVs as well.

So there's really no excuse this year. Sit back and enjoy the soccer.

Read on for the full 2020 MLS schedule on ESPN+.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Seattle Sounders FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 2020

New England Revolution at Portland Timbers, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, 2020

New York City FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus Crew SC, 2 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Montreal Impact, 3 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Miami at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Houston Dynamo, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England Revolution, 9 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas, 10 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at Sporting Kansas City, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 2020

New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers at Philadelphia Union, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2020

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Chicago Fire at New York Red Bulls, 2 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Montreal Impact, 3 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Portland Timbers, 6 p.m.

New England Revolution at Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Philadelphia Union at Montreal Impact, 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2020

New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

TBD at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado Rapids, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at LAFC, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers at FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

New York City FC at Chicago Fire, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Minnesota United FC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at San Jose Earthquakes, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Montreal Impact at Houston Dynamo, 1 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 2 p.m.

Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m.

LAFC at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Chicago Fire at Columbus Crew SC, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 2020

New England Revolution at Montreal Impact, 1 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston Dynamo, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26, 2020

New York City FC at Nashville, 5 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at San Jose Earthquakes, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Columbus Crew SC at Minnesota United FC, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England Revolution, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Montreal Impact at Orlando City SC, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m.

LAFC at Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Orlando City SC at Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, 2020

Columbus Crew SC at Montreal Impact, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Minnesota United FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United FC, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers, 9 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at LAFC, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Nashville at Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Montreal Impact at Chicago Fire, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City SC, 7 p.m.

New England Revolution at Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose Earthquakes, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Montreal Impact at San Jose Earthquakes, 3 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire at FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Philadelphia Union, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire at Portland Timbers, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at Montreal Impact, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Toronto FC at Miami, 6 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew SC, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire at New England Revolution, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Montreal Impact at Colorado Rapids, 1 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 2020

New England Revolution at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Montreal Impact, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Toronto FC at Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Atlanta United FC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at LAFC, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Seattle Sounders FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 14, 2020

New York City FC at New England Revolution, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Montreal Impact at Miami, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

New England Revolution at Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago Fire, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Columbus Crew SC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at New York Red Bulls, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers at Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m.

LAFC at Minnesota United FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Montreal Impact at LAFC, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Toronto FC, 9 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at Nashville, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Philadelphia Union at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 6 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Miami at New England Revolution, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.

LAFC at Nasville 11:55 PM

Atlanta United FC at Montreal Impact, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

New York City FC at Orlando City SC, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nasville, 10:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers at Columbus Crew SC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 2020

Houston Dynamo at New England Revolution, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Montreal Impact at Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Cincinnati, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Columbus Crew SC at Miami, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LAFC, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland Timbers, 7 p.m.

Chicago Fire at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at Seattle Sounders FC, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire at Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m.

LAFC at Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Montreal Impact at Columbus Crew SC, 7 p.m.

New England Revolution at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Portland Timbers, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

New York City FC at FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Toronto FC at Seattle Sounders FC, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal Impact, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution, 8 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Chicago Fire, 9 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Nashville at LAFC, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2020

New York City FC at Montreal Impact, 5 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United FC, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers at Houston Dynamo, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

Montreal Impact at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus Crew SC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at New England Revolution, 10 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

Nashville at Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire at San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

LAFC at New England Revolution, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Montreal Impact at New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Orlando City SC, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers at FC Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020

San Jose Earthquakes at Houston Dynamo, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

New York City FC at Columbus Crew SC, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

Toronto FC at Philadelphia Union, 6 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at New York City FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Montreal Impact, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

New England Revolution at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Chicago Fire, 8 p.m.

Montreal Impact at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Montreal Impact at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

LAFC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

FC Cincinnati at Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England Revolution, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus Crew SC, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Minnesota United FC, 9 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at Toronto FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at FC Dallas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chicago Fire, 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

Montreal Impact at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

FC Dallas at Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Montreal Impact at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

LAFC at FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Minnesota United FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

New York City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo at LAFC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC at San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal Impact, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers at Toronto FC, 9 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew SC, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City SC, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire at Montreal Impact, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

Houston Dynamo at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020