My Mother star Aaron Staton: The bond between Rose and Dreyfuss is 'almost magical' (VIDEO)

Captain Dreyfuss and Rose Coyne are about to get closer than ever in My Mother & Other Strangers this Sunday, and US star Aaron Staton told us far more about their growing chemistry…

Married teacher Rose is really wrestling with her feelings for American soldier Captain Dreyfuss, who asks if he can meet her alone this week – and it sends Rose’s heart racing.

"There's been a friendship and attraction, and definitely something there. They’ve also been finding themselves alone a lot," explains Aaron Staton, who plays Dreyfuss. "Both are outsiders in Moybeg – she’s English and he’s American – so it’s given them a bond. They relate on that level of being outsiders. They also share a sense of humour and an ease around each other. It's almost magical."

Aaron loved filming his first British drama in Northern Ireland earlier this year, and he says starring opposite Hattie Morahan as Rose was a real treat.

"Hattie's a fantastic actress," said Aaron, who played Ken Cosgrave in hit US series Mad Men. "I loved working with her. I'd had a lost of questions about Rose Coyne that were only answered by Hattie once we both did our table read before filming, as I hadn't been sure about their relationship."

Rose has plenty to contend with this week when her young, glamorous sister Vera comes to stay with the Coyne family.

Dressed head-to-toe in crimson, Vera swans into Moybeg and immediately ruffles feathers. Rose has a sense of foreboding. As expected, it’s not long before Vera makes herself comfortable behind the bar at the Coyne’s pub and starts flirting with the customers. Then flirty Vera also takes an interest in the handsome captain, and things get tricky.

"Vera arrives for a lunch intending to flirt with Dreyfuss," explained Aaron. "Things get awkward there, and later he pulls Rose aside to tell her the feelings he has for her! So Vera coming into the story pushes the relationship with Rose forward."

Aaron had a lot of fun socialising in between filming in Northern Ireland. "My wife and I went out a lot, and I went out with cast. The Belfast cathedral quarter is so charming and quaint and the staff at a little chicken restaurant there got to know us really well! They have really fun restaurants and pubs in Belfast. I can't drink Guinness any more after spending so much time in Northern Ireland. I like Guinness, but there it's something so different... it's ruined it!"

My Mother & Other Strangers continues on BBC1 every Sunday at 9pm