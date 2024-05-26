The National Memorial Day Concert airs tonight to honor U.S. veterans and troops

The majority of Americans are likely going to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with barbecues, beach time and happily being off work, but there's obviously much more to the annual commemoration than simply being the unofficial start of summer. It's a time to honor the country’s veterans, servicemen and women and military families, which is just what the National Memorial Day Concert will do tonight on PBS.

The 35th annual broadcast of America's national night of remembrance, the concert will be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. and will air live from 8pm to 9:30pm Eastern Time on PBS on Sunday, May 26. The livestream of the National Memorial Day Concert will be available on the PBS website, the National Memorial Day Concert Facebook page, the PBS YouTube channel and the PBS app. It will also be broadcast to American troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

And if you miss it, PBS will repeat the program immediately after its initial broadcast concludes at 9:30pm ET. Video on demand of the show will be available for two weeks following the live broadcast.

"For over 30 years, this multi-award-winning television event, featuring uplifting musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings, has become an American tradition and is one of PBS’ highest-rated programs," per the network. Throughout the broadcast, "celebrities share real-life stories spanning the broad history of our nation’s military conflicts, award winning musicians perform songs in tribute to our country’s true heroes and the finest performers from the United States premier military choirs and ensembles are featured."

Along with co-hosts Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, this year will see appearances by a host of celebrities, including Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, actresses Jena Malone and Mary McCormack, theater stars including BD Wong and Ruthie Ann Miles, Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox, singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson and conductor Jack Everly. There will also be moving performances by the likes of the National Symphony Orchestra, the U.S. Army Chorus, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music, and more.

Check out the preview for National Memorial Day Concert before you tune into the patriotic special tonight on PBS.