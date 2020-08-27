NBC announces its fall slate of shows

Sterling K. Brown in the Season 4 episode "New York, New York, New York" of "This Is Us" on NBC.

NBC today dropped word on its fall schedule of shows, with some of your most beloved series returning in November. Let's go through the list, working our way backward from November.

This is Us will be back on Nov. 10 with a two-hour season premiere. And the next night, all three Chicago — that's Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD — shows will make their return. On Nov. 12, Law & Order: SVU will be back for its record-extending 22nd season. It'll be joined by Season 8 of The Blacklist.

Backing up to October, Blindspot executive producer Martin Gero will debut his new scripted comedy Connecting on Oct. 1. That show is about "a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times."

Elsewhere, Superstore returns for its sixth season on Oct. 22. The Voice will make its season debut over two nights, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani joining host Carson Daly on Oct. 19 and 20.

Ellen's Game of Games, which NBC says "is one of the most fun shows on all of television" (never mind other recent headlines) returns on Oct. 6 from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern before shifting to its normal time slot of 9 to 10 p.m. the following week, on Oct. 13.

The game show Weakest Link makes its return in its latest iteration on Sept. 28, this time with Jane Lynch hosting. The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link” remaining.

Sunday Night Football is scheduled to return on Thursday, Sept. 10 (just go with it — that's the name of the show) when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. And on Sept. 13, the true Sunday Night Football returns with the Cowboys at Rams in the debut of the new SoFi Stadium.

And finally, Dateline NBC is back for a new season at 10 p.m. Sept. 25 before moving to 9 p.m. later in the fall.

Here's the full slate of premiere times (all times are Eastern) and dates for September through November on NBC:

Coming to NBC in September

“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m. ET)

“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

Coming to NBC in October

“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

Coming to NBC in November

“This Is Us” (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)

“Chicago Med” (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)

“Chicago Fire” (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)

“Chicago P.D.” (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)

“Law & Order: SVU” (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)

“The Blacklist” (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)

All of the shows — with the exception of Sunday Night Football and The Voice — will be available on the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock the day after their broadcast date.

And coming in 2021 are Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are?, and Young Rock.