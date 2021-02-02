Need a good laugh? Mel Giedroyc’s hilarious confessional show Unforgivable debuts on Dave tonight

Mel Giedroyc’s new series Unforgivable gets off to a screamingly funny start on Dave tonight [Tuesday 2 February] when Graham Norton makes a risque revelation involving a one-night stand, his dog, a lost condom, and mums on the school run.

Not to be outdone by Graham, comedian Desiree Burch confesses to an embarrassing oopsy poopsy moment and a past infidelity.

Giving them both a run for their money, however, is The Last Leg's Alex Brooker who discloses a murderous childhood plot, merciless pranks on his stepfather and that time he got aroused at a funeral (!)

When and where you can watch Unforgivable.

Unforgivable debuts on Dave tonight Tuesday 02 February at 10pm and runs for eight episodes. You can catch up on episodes on UK TV Play.

How does Unforgivable work?

Each episode of Unforgivable sees three guest stars confessing to their most outrageous sins and embarrassing stories in a bid to be declared Mel’s most unforgivable guest of the evening.

Former Bake Off host Mel is joined by comedian co-host Lou Sanders throughout the eight-episode run of Unforgivable.



Each episode also features surprise guests and sinister audience confessions.

Future Unforgivable guests.

Guest stars exposing their sins in the eight-part series include Jimmy Carr, Clare Balding, Tom Allen, Jennifer Saunders, Harry Redknapp, Chris Kamara, Richard Ayoade, Gemma Collins and Rob Rinder.

Mel’s favourite Unforgivable guests.

"Alex Brooker is very naughty, and Graham Norton doesn’t shy away from telling stories about himself — there’s a good one about an incident with his dog in the park," laughs Mel, 52, when she calls us to chat about Unforgivable. "But Clare Balding is one of my all-time favourite guests. We know and love her, so hearing her dish some dirt about herself is hilarious."

There’s nothing better than sitting around in a room and just having a laugh! Mel Giedroyc

Mel makes a few confessions of her own.

"They just came blurting out — including one about working in catering on a friend’s short film with Sue Perkins," reveals Mel. "Never, ever treat a waitress badly. You’ll end up with snot, or worse, in your food."

It gets competitive.

"During filming there definitely was a sense of who’s got the worst story," explains Mel. "We had a small audience of about 35 people, so the celebrities loved getting laughs and started egging each other on."

The aim of the game is that the person who can make themselves most unforgivable wins. Mel Giedroyc

There are common themes.

"We’ve got everything from eating pets to scandalous goings-on in the bath.

"Childhood stories are always brilliant because when you’re a child you don’t have quite the same moral compass you have as you get older.

"Relationships are also fertile territory and the world of work is good too – it often involves jobs pre-fame that people didn’t like very much and brought out their naughty side!"