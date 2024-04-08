Neighbours confirms a return for show LEGEND Harold Bishop!

Neighbours has confirmed that show legend and all-round iconic character Harold Bishop is returning to Ramsay Street!

Neighbours announced the news via its social media, saying: "After fifteen years of living away, the legendary Harold Bishop is returning to Erinsborough."

After fifteen years of living away, the legendary Harold Bishop is returning to Erinsborough. We are thrilled to welcome Ian Smith back to the show and the opening titles, where he belongs.

Ian Smith played Harold from 1987 until 1991, when Harold 'drowned' in a tragic accident, having been swept out to sea.

But his exit was deliberately left ambiguous so the door was open for him to return.

And in 1996 Harold did just that, having suffered amnesia. Originally his return was planned to be temporary but everyone was so thrilled to have him back that Ian Smith stayed with the show until 2009!

Harold is making a very welcome return! (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Since then, Ian has returned to the show for a few guest appearances. He was involved in the finale in 2022, and then again with the first episodes of the revival.

But now it sounds as though he is returning on a more permanent basis, with the official social media account for the show saying: "We are thrilled to welcome Ian Smith back to the show and the opening titles, where he belongs."

Ramsay Street hasn't been the same without old jelly belly! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours fans were delighted by the news and some were quick to request the return of Harold's old frenemy, Lou Carpenter, too!

Lou was the one to give Harold his nickname - 'jelly belly'!

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay I was literally thinking this weekend it'd be cool if he came back. I wish Lou Carpenter would come back too.

Amazing news but please also bring back Lou Carpenter!!!

On screen in Neighbours at the moment, Terese Willis and Jane Harris are working to set up a retirement development called Eirini Rising.

Could Harold's return be linked with that? And will it pave the way for a return of other Neighbours legends?

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. You can find spoilers for this week's episodes here.