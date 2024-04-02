Neighbours spoilers: WHO discovers Haz's SECRET PAST?

Mackenzie faces a dilemma when she discovers the truth about boyfriend Haz's SHADY past on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 8 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



JJ Varga-Murphy (played by Riley Bryant) is in BIG trouble after the accident at the building site on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



When the truth comes out about JJ's involvement with a planned robbery masterminded by Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort), the teenager must face the consequences of his actions...



Meanwhile, it looks like Felix could be headed back behind bars.



Will his brother Andrew (Lloyd Will) and wife Wendy (Candice Leask) turn their backs on him?

Airs Tuesday 9 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is still reeling after being the victim of a cyber crime.



But she remains unaware that the $20,000 stolen from her bank account has somehow been transferred into her ex-boyfriend, Haz Devkar's (Shiv Palekar) bank account!



Andrew discovers that the cybercrimes against Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and now Holly have all originated from the same IP address.



After legal eagle Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) does some investigating of her own, she starts to fear that boyfriend Haz may somehow be connected to the neighbourhood crimes...

Airs Wednesday 10 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's a day of heartbreak for Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) as she prepares to say goodbye to baby Hope.



In an unexpected turn of events, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) steps-up to lead the memorial service, attended by Krista's closest friends Erinsborough.



Paul remains committed to finding out what exactly happened on the day Krista was trapped in the sauna at the Lassiters Spa, leading to her tragic miscarriage.



When an investigator, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter) arrives on the scene at Lassiters to deliver a report into the IT glitch, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) panics...

Airs Thursday 11 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Mackenzie faces a dilemma over whether or not to report boyfriend Haz to the Police after making an alarming discovery!



Haz desperately tries to explain what's been going on.



But having seen her friends already become victims of cybercrimes, will Mackenzie decide to the right thing?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee