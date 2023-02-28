Neighbours reveals seven HUGE cast members returning for show reboot
The wait for Neighbours to resume filming is almost over, and now seven more familiar faces have been confirmed as returning.
There is exciting news for Neighbours fans because seven more huge Ramsay Street favourites have been confirmed for the soap's reboot on Amazon Freevee.
Viewers were left devastated last year when Neighbours came to a sad ending in August after it was dropped by Channel 5. But in a surprise Ramsay Street-style twist, the show was saved a few months after the final episode went out, with Amazon Freevee stepping in to take over production.
It has already been confirmed that Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) will return to their leading roles, and now some more big names have been added to the list.
Erinsborough favourites Annie Jones (Jane Harris), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves) and Tim Kano (Leo Tanaka) will also be reprising their roles as series regulars, which will come as welcome news to fans of the show.
But in addition to this, it has also been confirmed that the legendary Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) will be returning to the show in guest roles, meaning they won't be on screen all the time, but instead popping back on a semi-regular basis.
Production on Neighbours will start this spring, with the soap set to return to our screens this autumn. But if you can't wait that long, there is plenty of Neighbours drama to keep you busy until then.
Amazon Freevee now has all episodes from season '2012' featuring the show’s memorable first kiss between characters Chris and Aidan, as well as Toadie’s heartwarming proposal to Sonya and Lucas and Vanessa’s dramatic wedding day.
But that's not all — a selection of the most legendary episodes of Neighbours will also be available starring some of the show's most famous exports, including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.
The revitalised series of Neighbours will premiere for free, exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and U.S.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
