Neighbours reveals seven HUGE cast members returning for show reboot

The Neighbours cast is being put back together for show's return to our screens.

There is exciting news for Neighbours fans because seven more huge Ramsay Street favourites have been confirmed for the soap's reboot on Amazon Freevee.

Viewers were left devastated last year when Neighbours came to a sad ending in August after it was dropped by Channel 5. But in a surprise Ramsay Street-style twist, the show was saved a few months after the final episode went out, with Amazon Freevee stepping in to take over production.

It has already been confirmed that Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) will return to their leading roles, and now some more big names have been added to the list.

Tim Kano, Annie Jones, Georgie Stone & Rebekah Elmaloglou are back for the Neighbours reboot. (Image credit: NEIGHBOURS FremantleMedia Australia Pty Limited)

Erinsborough favourites Annie Jones (Jane Harris), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves) and Tim Kano (Leo Tanaka) will also be reprising their roles as series regulars, which will come as welcome news to fans of the show.

But in addition to this, it has also been confirmed that the legendary Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) will be returning to the show in guest roles, meaning they won't be on screen all the time, but instead popping back on a semi-regular basis.

Susan and Karl Kennedy will be back on out screens by the autumn. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Production on Neighbours will start this spring, with the soap set to return to our screens this autumn. But if you can't wait that long, there is plenty of Neighbours drama to keep you busy until then.

Amazon Freevee now has all episodes from season '2012' featuring the show’s memorable first kiss between characters Chris and Aidan, as well as Toadie’s heartwarming proposal to Sonya and Lucas and Vanessa’s dramatic wedding day.

But that's not all — a selection of the most legendary episodes of Neighbours will also be available starring some of the show's most famous exports, including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

The revitalised series of Neighbours will premiere for free, exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and U.S.