Neighbours spoilers: What happens between October 30 to November 2?
Neighbours spoilers: Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens between October 30 to November 2...
Airs Monday 30 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) is on the case when the Varga-Murphy family is the target of a potentially deadly threat!
But WHO is targetting the family... and WHY?
There's danger in store for Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) when they come face-to-face with Holly's violent ex-boyfriend, Eden...
Airs Tuesday 31 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
After the EMERGENCY situation on Ramsay Street, will JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) finally come clean and drop his SHOCK bombshell on parents, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West)?
Trevor the dog continues to need a whole lot of attention from Haz.
But is Haz's new girlfriend, Billie Alessio (Georgia Walters), starting to feel neglected?
Airs Wednesday 1 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Now that Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton) has come clean to boyfriend, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), about the REAL reason she is in Erinsborough, the couple continue the search for missing person, Krista.
Will a promising new lead reveal more information about what has happened to Kirsta?
During a pool day at Number 32, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) is concerned about a worry new development.
Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) overhears some information... that can only lead to TROUBLE!
Airs Thursday 2 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Reece is feeling under pressure for information as she and Byron continue the SECRET search.
She needs more time!
Is Nell risking another family fallout as she struggles to keep her story straight, as her web of lies grows larger?
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is intrigued when he discovers that Conrad Sinclair's right-hand associate, Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida), is in town.
WHAT is the ruthless hotel boss plotting this time?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
