Neighbours spoilers: What happens between October 30 to November 2?

There's a DEADLY THREAT for the Varga-Murphy family this week on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 30 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) is on the case when the Varga-Murphy family is the target of a potentially deadly threat!



But WHO is targetting the family... and WHY?



There's danger in store for Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) when they come face-to-face with Holly's violent ex-boyfriend, Eden...

Andrew attempts to protect the Varga-Murphy family on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 31 October 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



After the EMERGENCY situation on Ramsay Street, will JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) finally come clean and drop his SHOCK bombshell on parents, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West)?



Trevor the dog continues to need a whole lot of attention from Haz.



But is Haz's new girlfriend, Billie Alessio (Georgia Walters), starting to feel neglected?



Reece is feeling under pressure on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 1 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Now that Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton) has come clean to boyfriend, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), about the REAL reason she is in Erinsborough, the couple continue the search for missing person, Krista.



Will a promising new lead reveal more information about what has happened to Kirsta?



During a pool day at Number 32, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) is concerned about a worry new development.



Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) overhears some information... that can only lead to TROUBLE!

Nell is hiding another secret from her family on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 2 November 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Reece is feeling under pressure for information as she and Byron continue the SECRET search.



She needs more time!



Is Nell risking another family fallout as she struggles to keep her story straight, as her web of lies grows larger?



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is intrigued when he discovers that Conrad Sinclair's right-hand associate, Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida), is in town.



WHAT is the ruthless hotel boss plotting this time?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee