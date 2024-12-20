Netflix adds Dutch thriller sequel movie to 95% Rotten Tomatoes-rated TV series

Netflix has added Ferry 2, a thriller about a ruthless Dutch drug lord.

If you haven't met Ferry, it’s about time you did. He's not exactly Mr Nice Guy, but catching up with the shady dealings of this drug boss could be your Christmas binge-watch, especially if you've already had enough of reindeers and rom-coms. You will, however, need to like your crime thrillers tough and gritty. The good news, though, is that everything from Ferry and his various gangs is on Netflix, both in the US and the UK.

For the uninitiated, the Ferry saga started back in 2019 with Undercover, a crime series from Holland and Belgium that was inspired by true events. At the centre of the show was a pair of cops who infiltrate a drug kingpin’s operation by posing as a couple at the campsite where he spends his weekends. Season two saw the cops investigating an illegal arms operation, while the crime boss is behind bars and trying to find out who busted him. By the time the third season came along, he’d escaped from jail and teamed up with one of the cops to overthrow his number one rival, the leader of a Turkish drugs gang.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The crime boss was, of course, Ferry (Frank Lammers) whose cunning and eye for dodgy moneymaking captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike. The show received a 95% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and was described as one of Netflix’s best international series. The first Ferry (2021) film arrived quickly, following on from the action of Undercover with the larger-than-life criminal involved in the murder of his own boss and starting up another drugs ring. And there was Ferry The Series, a prequel to the events of Undercover, with his younger self desperate for money and grabbing a golden opportunity when a big-time drugs lord is arrested. His rise to notoriety found favor yet again, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it 92%.

And now comes his latest outing, Ferry 2, released today [20 December], with a promise of more shady dealings, suspense and the man himself trying to stay ahead of the game. This time, he’s lost everything and seems to have found a kind of peace away from the underworld, but he’s hell-bent on making a return in his usual brutal, bloody way. The stakes are higher than ever and Ferry is desperate to keep the reasons for his return a closely guarded secret. As ever, burly Dutch actor Frank Lammers returns in the role that’s made him a household name in Holland, full of his usual dark brooding menace. He's putting everything on the line and it's another compelling performance from the actor who’s made the role completely his own.

Fans of Holland’s most famous criminal hulk will welcome him back with open arms and, while nothing’s been said about a threequel, Ferry 2’s mix of thrills, tension and high-octane action has all the ingredients for yet another hit. Cue the clamor for Ferry 3...

Undercover, Ferry and Ferry The Series are all on Netflix in the US and UK.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ferry 2 is now on Netflix in the US and UK.